Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Prices and stock are accurate at time of article update but are subject to change.

Everyone knows how essential a skincare regimen is, and we’ve tried all different types of masks, from clay, to sheet, to rubber, etc. But have you tried an advanced masking device?

We’re major fans of FOREO, and we’re obviously not the only ones. Even stars like Chrissy Teigen are obsessed with and have worked with the brand. We’re so excited, because FOREO isn’t holding back for Amazon Prime Day this year!

See it! Get the FOREO UFO 2 Power Mask Device (originally $279) for just $195 at Amazon! Please note, prices and stock are accurate at time of article update but are subject to change. Don’t miss out on these other great products:

The UFO 2 uses T-sonic pulsations, warming and cooling sensations and LED light therapy to help the little sheet mask attachments provide major benefits. You can even connect the app to your phone to customize your routine and follow along with how to use it!

See it! Get the FOREO UFO 2 Power Mask Device (originally $279) for just $195 at Amazon! Please note, prices and stock are accurate at time of article update but are subject to change. Don’t miss out on these other great products:

If you don’t love wearing sheet masks but enjoy the benefits, grabbing a UFO device is a solid move. Especially while it’s over $80 off! It’s honestly a gorgeous little tool too — just seeing it on your shelves will encourage you to use it!

See it! Get the FOREO UFO 2 Power Mask Device (originally $279) for just $195 at Amazon! Please note, prices and stock are accurate at time of article update but are subject to change. Don’t miss out on these other great products:

Not your style? Check out additional FOREO products and cleaning brushes also available at Amazon!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!