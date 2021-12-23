This Free People Sweater Is Made for Anyone Who Still Gets Hot in the Winter

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Cold weather means it’s time to bundle, bundle and bundle some more. We’re layering up and wearing thick sweaters all season long so we can stay properly heated outside. Of course, some shoppers may need to pile on more pieces than others — but if you’re a warm-blooded person, maintaining an appropriate temperature without overheating is seemingly impossible!

The issue here is that wearing a heavy coat with a sweater might be suitable while you’re al fresco, but once you reach your destination, you might find yourself uncomfortable and sweaty. It takes the right type of knit to keep you feeling cozy but not claustrophobic, and we found just the one on sale at Nordstrom!

Get the Free People My Only Sunshine Sweater (originally $108) on sale with free shipping for just $60 at Nordstrom!

This knit from Free People is the ultimate sweater that still gives you some breathability — a virtual necessity for anyone who can’t bear wearing typical chunky sweaters. The key feature is the way that the sweater is knit, which is a looser stitch that leaves small holes throughout the entire garment — somewhat like a crochet top. The yarn is still thick so it will provide warmth, but it doesn’t go overboard on the insulated feeling that many similar items have. Those are excellent options for anyone who’s constantly shivering, but for many of Us who need air flow, this sweater is a dream come true!

You can rock this sweater alone or with a tank top underneath for added coverage. It has a loose, boxy type of fit and drop shoulders, which then expand into loose sleeves that are cuffed at the wrists. The cuffs and the turtleneck top are ribbed, which may provide even more warmth — and also add the finishing touch to make this sweater look polished.

You can currently score this sweater in a chocolate brown shade and a beautiful pastel lilac hue. Shoppers claim that they’re totally in love with how this sweater looks and feels, but do warn Us about sizing. Free People pieces reportedly tend to run large, and this option is no exception. That said, order a size down if you want a slightly more fitted appearance — but if you like that voluminous boho aesthetic, you can certainly go for your usual size. At this sale price, these sweaters are going fast — so if you want to pick it up, we suggest you jump on this offer ASAP!

