We Found the Perfect Fall Sweater From Free People — 44% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re all about boho-chic style, Free People is likely one of the specific brands that speaks to you! We love looking through their new collections to get inspired each season, but as much as we adore their attire, we know they aren’t necessarily affordable for every shopper.

While we would argue that their pieces are worth every penny, they’re certainly not always budget-friendly. Luckily, there are tons of opportunities to score some amazing deals on Free People clothing — and we just found a gem that we’re beyond excited to tell you about!

Get the Free People My Only Sunshine Sweater (originally $108) on sale with free shipping for just $60, available at Nordstrom!

This chunky sweater is the ultimate fall knit that will upgrade any wardrobe. It offers a sleek oversized fit that will complement tons of different body types. The thicker yarn that’s used to create the sweater is instantly eye-catching and gives it a more rustic feel that’s very true to the Free People brand. We seriously can’t believe that it’s on sale right now — just in time for the chillier autumn air!

The overall design of this sweater is truly impressive. It has a slight turtleneck neckline and sleeves with a drop-shoulder silhouette, which gives the sweater a more low-key feel. You can currently pick it up in four colors — all of which are on sale. We’re talking black, dark brown, light tan and lilac purple — think necessary neutrals that will go with endless ensembles!

Get the Free People My Only Sunshine Sweater (originally $108) on sale with free shipping for just $60, available at Nordstrom!

Shoppers say that they have had their eyes on this sweater for quite some time, and are endlessly thrilled that the markdowns have finally rolled in. They are impressed with the high quality and completely “obsessed” with its cozy vibes, which is what we all need as our weather apps keep plummeting.

While there are always plenty of fashion scores if you know where to look, this is an undisputed shopping victory. But act fast — we have a feeling that stock will sell out fairly quickly. In fact, there are already hundreds of eager shoppers watching this sweater as we speak. If you want to get your favorite color in your size, add it to your cart ASAP. Now all that’s left to do is start planning epic fall outfits!

See it: Get the Free People My Only Sunshine Sweater (originally $108) on sale with free shipping for just $60, available at Nordstrom!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Free People and shop all of the latest women’s markdowns available at Nordstrom!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!