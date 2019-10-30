



When it comes to bodysuits, we think summer. When it comes to turtlenecks, we think winter. That’s just the way it goes. But what about when we have both in the same piece? Does it just explode out of paradoxical contradiction?

Quite the opposite, actually. That piece becomes the garment in our closet we’ll start reaching for every day because it just makes so much sense. There are so many ways to wear it and every last way is easy, flattering and functional — not to mention wildly stylish!

Get the Free People All You Want Turtleneck Bodysuit (originally $48) starting at just $29 at Macy’s!

Shoppers say this versatile All You Want bodysuit is “so cozy and soft,” “extremely comfortable” and “flattering.” It may be fitted, but it stretches to envelop us like a glove, and shoppers love how the trim doesn’t cut into their skin. They’re obsessed with the colors, and luckily for Us, there are still four left, though they’re selling fast!

This bodysuit is made of a thin, waffle-knit thermal fabric, so it will keep us warm — but not too warm. We love this texture because it not only catches the eye, but helps to conceal any insecurities. It’s great for layering too!

What’s typically our biggest problem with one-pieces? Going to the bathroom. We’ve all had those annoying moments where we’re stuck in a cramped stall attempting to remove our entire outfit just so we can, you know, go. This hybrid piece won’t give us that problem though, because there are snap buttons down at the gusset!

Get the Free People All You Want Turtleneck Bodysuit (originally $48) starting at just $29 at Macy’s!

These buttons make life so much easier, allowing us to leave the rest of the bodysuit in its rightful place. The only typical downside of turtlenecks is that they can mess with our hair or makeup when we have to slip them over our heads, but these buttons totally eliminate that issue! Plus, the gusset is lined, so we won’t even need to wear anything underneath!

This bodysuit is a must-have for your wardrobe because it just makes every outfit look that much better. Unlike regular tops, if we tuck this into a pair of high-waisted — or even low-waisted — jeans, it won’t start to blouse out. It will stay smooth and in place. We also love the idea of wearing it with overalls since the fabric won’t try to slip out the sides. The image of the ensemble in our head is just so cute that we can barely handle it!

We can even dress this piece up if we want with a satin skirt, heels and statement earrings. The options go on and on, and however you choose to wear it, you’ll look in the mirror and wonder how you ever went without it. Start preparing for compliments, by the way. They’re coming. A lot of them!

Get the Free People All You Want Turtleneck Bodysuit (originally $48) starting at just $29 at Macy’s!

Not your style? Check out more from Free People here and other bodysuits available at Macy’s here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!