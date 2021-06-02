Stay Ultra-Cool All Summer Long With This ‘Frozen Cream’ Moisturizer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You know when you spend too much time out in the sun and it feels like heat is literally trapped inside your skin? When you have a sunburn, this trapped heat effect is too real. Drinking water and applying some aloe vera can be helpful, but you might want something that provides more powerful relief.

Even better is if that something can be part of your daily skincare routine and help with other skincare concerns as well. You’re not necessarily something to find it just by browsing the skincare shelves of your local grocery store though. You’re going to find our affordable pick on Amazon instead, and it’s about to seriously chill your skin out!

We almost felt a cooling sensation come over Us just looking at the snowy jar of this moisturizer. Learning more about what was inside and how to use it, however, was what sealed the deal. Before we even dive into ingredients, we want to mention that this cooling hydrator can be used as a gel at room temperature, but you can also stick it in the refrigerator or freezer to transform it into a soft, icy “sherbet” texture that almost feels like melting snow onto your skin!

This gel cream is made with Icelandic water, sodium hyaluronate and healing plant extracts, including bamboo, birch and white cedar sap to support elasticity and reduce redness. It may also reduce the appearance of pores thanks to ingredients like witch hazel and lime skin extract!

This gel cream, which has earned the title of Amazon’s Choice in the face moisturizers category, can be used on dry or oily skin, and it’s a hit with those with sensitive skin as well. If you typically deal with an irritated or inflamed complexion, whether from the effects of the environment or weather, stress or maybe a harsh retinol treatment, this Frozen Cream moisturizer could be your skin’s savior!

You can use this gel cream both morning and night, and whenever else necessary, especially if you’re dealing with a burn. Just massage into clean, dry skin using small yet firm circular motions and enjoy the refreshing sensation. We know this is going at the top of our skincare to-buy list for summer. If you’re heading on a beach vacation, especially, we recommend grabbing a jar of this moisturizer as soon as…now!

