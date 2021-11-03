Gabrielle Union’s 2nd New York & Company Drop Just Launched — Shop Now

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Fall wardrobe feeling a bit lackluster? Feel like you need to repeat the same few outfits over and over because you have nothing else to wear? If we’re going to repeat an outfit, we want to do it because we can’t get enough of it, not because we have no other choices. That’s why we’re all about Gabrielle Union’s fashion line at New York & Company!

The actress and style icon just released her second drop of the season, and it’s filled with ever-versatile basics and serious statement-makers. Sizes range from 0-20, and you’ll even find Union’s first ever denim pieces now available. Want to check out our faves? Let’s do this!

This Logo-Print Cardigan

The bold print on this longline cardigan may look abstract, but it’s actually a print featuring Union’s initials. We adore the contrasting black and white colors — plus the cozy knit fabric!

Get the Logo-Print Cardigan from the Gabrielle Union Collection for just $130 at New York & Company!

These Faux-Leather Culottes

Two things we (and the fashion world) are obsessed with right now? Faux leather and shades of brown. You get both with these straight leg culottes. Dress them up or down!

Get the Faux-Leather Culotte Pant from the Gabrielle Union Collection for just $99.95 at New York & Company!

This Not-So-Basic Bodysuit

Bodysuits are layering essentials, but many of them are not very comfortable at all. This one, however, you’ll wear all day without issue. Rock it with jeans and sneakers or with a skirt and heels!

Get the Crewneck Bodysuit from the Gabrielle Union Collection for just $60 at New York & Company!

This Cutout Houndstooth Dress

Houndstooth is having a major fashion moment this year, and we’re living for it. The Citrus Breeze colorway here is absolutely perfect, and don’t even get Us started on the narrow cutout at the chest!

Get the Houndstooth Dress from the Gabrielle Union Collection for just $99.95 at New York & Company!

These Denim Joggers

The look and versatility of denim with the comfort and fit of joggers? We’re in! This may be Union’s first denim launch, but she clearly has the category down pat. These are wardrobe essentials!

Get the Dark Wash Denim Jogger Pant from the Gabrielle Union Collection for just $80 at New York & Company!

Looking for more? Shop the rest of the Gabrielle Union Collection here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!