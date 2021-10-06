Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Is anyone slaying stardom quite like Gabrielle Union? The positively ageless beauty and mega-talented actress does it all. She’s an author, she’s an advocate, she’s a mom and she’s a true fashionista, always one to impress on the red carpet. She’s generous too, allowing us the chance to dress just like her!

We’re talking about Union’s new fall collection in collaboration with New York & Company. The actress is sharing wearable pieces that have become staples in her own personal wardrobe, with picks for all sorts of occasions. This launch includes nearly 40 pieces that are going to make style statement after style statement, and sizes range from XS-XXL and 0-20. The best part? There’s more to come!

Okay, okay, let’s get to checking out the actual pieces! It was hard to narrow it down, but we’ve picked out seven faves we think are can’t-miss essentials below! Want more? The collection is now also available at Lord & Taylor!

This Bold, Drapey Top

If you love an accent sleeve, take it to the next level with this silky top. The voluminous sleeves are to die for, and that fierce royal blue shade is going to turn heads!

Get the Draped-Sleeve Top from the Gabrielle Union Collection for just $70 at New York & Company!

This Eye-Catching Marbled Dress

This maxi dress’ Berry Bliss colorway is everything. Its marbled swirl of red, blue, black and white is simply gorgeous, and the added waist belt is so flattering!

Get the Marble-Print Maxi Dress from the Gabrielle Union Collection for just $150 at New York & Company!

This Edgy-Chic Twofer Top

This top looks like two pieces, but the crisp white button-up and moto-inspired, faux-leather cropped vest are attached for layering perfection every time. Compliments are going to come flying your way!

Get the Faux-Leather Twofer Top from the Gabrielle Union Collection for just $80 at New York & Company!

This Striped Color-Block Shirt

From the front, this button-up already impresses with its blue color-blocking and contrasting stripes, but the back has an even more unexpectedly spectacular detail, cinching the fabric and adding a white bow. We love how the back also has buttons and a collar up top for an ultra-unique look!

Get the Tie-Back Striped Button-Down Shirt from the Gabrielle Union Collection for just $70 at New York & Company!

These Wide-Leg Pants

The next time someone tells you you can’t wear shades of white after Labor Day, change their mind with these extremely versatile pants. Wear them with a cropped tee one day and a collared shirt and blazer the next!

Get the Wide-Leg Pant from the Gabrielle Union Collection for just $99.95 at New York & Company!

This Standout Sweater Dress

This fitted sweater dress is unbelievably stunning. It’s soft and has a turtle neckline, but its color and back cutouts are what seriously stand out. Make sure your friends are ready to take photos of you in this red-hot number!

Get the Open-Back Sweater Dress from the Gabrielle Union Collection for just $99.95 at New York & Company!

This Trendy Faux-Leather Top

A button-up, collared shirt will always be a classic, but this one is totally trendy with its faux-leather material. A must-have for any 2021 (and 2022) fashionista, in our opinion!

Get the Button-Down Faux-Leather Top from the Gabrielle Union Collection for just $80 at New York & Company!

Looking for more? Shop the entire Gabrielle Union Collection at New York & Company here!

