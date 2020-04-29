Keep Your Phone Safe and Dry at All Times With This Handy Arm Band

Weather is unpredictable, and there’s simply no way to prepare for every scenario imaginable. Sure, there are days when we know that the sun will be shining from dawn till dusk — or that it’s going to pour for hours on end. Then, there are those days when it’s just slightly overcast with no showers predicted…and boom! A sudden burst of downpours arrive — talk about a buzzkill!

That scenario is especially unfortunate while we’re out for a run. Naturally, most of Us might like exercising with a phone in order to keep our favorite playlist on repeat for motivation. But holding it in our hands is not proper means of protecting it should you get caught in the rain! Keeping your precious device housed in this arm band solves that problem before it happens, and can save you tons in repair fees!

Get the geckobrands Float Phone Dry Bag With Audio Cord / Arm Band for just $25, available from LifeToGo!

This case from geckobrands is a completely waterproof housing for your mobile device — and features an attached adjustable armband that you can secure while out for a run, jog or whatever activity you’re partaking in! If you’re worried about how you can listen to your favorite music or podcast while keeping your phone in this case, don’t stress! There’s an audio jack on the inside that you plug your phone into — and an external jack where you can plug in your headphones. Not all of Us may be fortunate to have a pair of wireless headphones, and this helpfully accommodates that!

The case comes in a crisp white and a neon line green. All you have to do is slip in your phone and lock in the top, and it will be protected to the fullest extent from any type of perspiration. There’s also a detachable lanyard if you prefer to keep it around your neck!

This covering also protects your phone in the event that you drop it into a body of water. Should that be a lake, pool, ocean or even your bathtub, you’ll can be covered with this essential item! In fact, your phone will actually float with the help of this case and be easily visible. Another perk? You can still use your device — even while the covering is on. It’s also completely touch-compatible, so this case is a no-brainer if you ask Us!

