Shop Now! Gigi Hadid’s Frankies Bikinis Collab Collection Is Here

A match made in heaven! Supermodel Gigi Hadid has teamed up with childhood friend Francesca Aiello, a.k.a. the founder of Frankies Bikinis, to put out a must-shop line of summer essentials, from swimwear, to accessories, to loungewear.

As noted on the site, this collected is “rooted in friendship and inspired by Gigi’s care-free days at her family’s dreamy countryside home, full of toile prints, nostalgic designs, the coziest color story and even exclusive children’s pieces for all our lil frankies.” Shop our favorite pieces below before they’re all sold out!

This Trendy One-Piece

With dainty details like a ruffle trim and tie at the chest, this swimsuit fits right in with today’s ultra-popular prairie-style or cottagecore aesthetic. The toile print is just our absolute favorite with its flowers and little critters!

Get the Fawn Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit for $185 only at Frankies Bikinis!

This Sweet Bodysuit

It’s hard not to fall in love with this romper bodysuit. The tiny strawberry print is just the cutest ever, and the comfy terry fabric is perfect for lounging. We’d 100% wear this out and about too, maybe with platform sneakers and a a flannel tied around our waist!

Get the GiForce Terry Bodysuit for $145 only at Frankies Bikinis!



This Plaid Bikini Top

How pretty is this? The blue and pink plaid, the buttery-soft fabric — and, hello? Those bows! Truly adorable. Looking for a matching bottom? You can grab a matching string bikini bottom here or matching bottoms with more coverage here!

Get the Phillipa Terry Triangle Bikini Top for $90 only at Frankies Bikinis!



This Flowy Tankini Top

The tankini comeback has made Us so happy. Who could resist designs like this? We love the empire-style design serving up Regency era vibes, and we’ll obviously always appreciate adjustable straps and a flowy fit. Grab matching bottoms here!

Get the Noura Tankini Bikini Top for $125 only at Frankies Bikinis!



This Headscarf

You’re going to need a new accessory to match up with your new swimwear and clothing! Headscarves are very popular right now and can be worn many ways. You could wrap one around your dog’s neck like a bandana too and match with him or her!

Get the Heidi Head Scarf for $45 only at Frankies Bikinis!

Looking for more? Shop all of the Gigi Hadid collection and other new arrivals at Frankies Bikinis here!

