This Sell-Out Face Mask Fights Acne and Prevents Dark Spots Naturally

When it comes to skincare, we have two pieces of good news. First, it’s perfectly normal to have dark spots on your face. Our faces endure a lot, whether it’s sun damage, acne flare-ups or scarring. The more we age, the more our faces tend to show it. The other piece of good news? You can do something about it.

If you’ve dealt with dark spots before, you know how difficult it can be to rejuvenate your skin. Those spots can start to feel permanent! Despite the fact that so many people have dark spots, it seemed like there was no topical solution to the problem — until now.

Enter: Gleamin. This bestselling skincare company’s Vitamin C Clay Mask helps reduce the appearance of dark spots, skin blemishes and hyperpigmentation. The best part? The mask uses all-natural ingredients that detoxify and purify the skin for lasting results!

Don’t just take our word for it! Gleamin’s clay mask is flying off the shelves and quickly earning an obsessive audience. If you’ve struggled with dark spots for a while and feel like you’re at your wits’ end, we have a feeling Gleamin is the product you’ve been looking for.

Keep reading to learn more about what sets Gleamin’s Vitamin C Clay Mask apart from other masks and see how you can get your hands on it!

Everyone’s Talking About Gleamin’s Bestselling Face Mask

Gleamin is a relatively new brand, but that hasn’t stopped the company from making a splash in skincare.

We all want to look our best, but Gleamin is just as focused on helping its customers feel their best too. The brand sources all of its natural, superfood ingredients ethically and sustainably. Gleamin also donates to KIVA, a non-profit organization that helps underserved communities around the world access financial freedom and independence.

Gleamin’s efforts to save skincare don’t stop there. We love the brand’s message and commitment to bringing transparency and authenticity into the beauty industry. Gleamin is devoted to showcasing all different types of skin by sharing stories about people’s personal skincare journeys.

Acne, dark spots and blemishes can take a toll on our self-esteem — Gleamin founder and CEO Jordan Smyth knows firsthand what that can feel like. The entrepreneur, advocate and New Zealand native struggled with rosacea for most of his life, experiencing broken blood vessels and a continuous red flush across his cheeks. After trying an aloe vera and laser treatment, Smyth finally conquered his skincare concerns.

Rosacea can be frustrating, but Smyth channeled that frustration into a mission to help others find a natural solution to their skin woes. As for the Vitamin C Clay Mask, the answers were sitting in Smyth’s backyard.

Gentle, Natural Ingredients That Are Suitable for All Skin Types

Gleamin took inspiration from the Australian Outback when crafting its line of skincare products. The Outback’s vegetation faces some serious hardship throughout the year — droughts and floods, wind and rain storms, extremely hot days and freezing cold nights. Over thousands of years, the plant life in Australia has grown tough, thriving in even the most unfavorable of conditions.

Do you see where we’re going with this?

Our skin endures damage on a daily basis. As the seasons change, so do our skincare struggles — whether it’s dryness in the winter or humidity in the summer. Maintaining our skin’s natural balance and health can feel like juggling multiple plates at once. Gleamin’s solution is to build strong, resilient skin using ingredients with a potent antioxidant profile that can keep foreign agents and hyperpigmentation at bay. We could spend a hundred years in a laboratory and still never come up with something as powerful as what Mother Nature has already provided.

The answers to our skincare woes have been staring us in the face this whole time! We just needed to go out and learn from our plant friends. Thankfully, that’s exactly what Gleamin did with its Vitamin C Clay Mask.

Get to know their incredible all-natural ingredients below, or get the full list on Gleamin’s website.

Yellow Australian Clay

You can’t call it a clay mask without using real clay. Gleamin’s first ingredient is yellow clay. Used by Indigenous people to treat a slew of health concerns, yellow clay naturally detoxifies and buffs the skin. It helps remove dirt, cleaning out your pores from oils and other impurities while going further than your average cleanser. The cool clay texture also helps exfoliate your skin, encouraging circulation and the growth of healthy new skin cells.

After a few applications, you’ll be left with stronger skin that’s less prone to breakouts. What’s better than that? There’s a reason why so many people have relied on yellow Australian clay to protect and rejuvenate the skin for so long. It just works!

Turmeric and Aloe Vera

These next ingredients may sound familiar — you probably have them in your pantry and behind your medicine cabinet. Turmeric and aloe vera are the little miracle workers inside Gleamin’s Vitamin C Clay Mask, helping to hydrate your skin and provide that glow it’s been missing.

Turmeric has natural anti-inflammatory properties, which can help soothe your skin, even out your skin tone and prevent further redness. If redness and irritation are constants in your life, turmeric can definitely help. Aloe vera is the earth’s natural moisturizer, helping bring hydration back into your skin and restoring its barrier to prevent further damage.

This is why we love Gleamin’s approach to skincare. It’s all about healing and hydrating — and the results speak for themselves.

Kakadu Plum, Finger Lime Caviar, and Desert Lime

These next ingredients are local to Australia. Kakadu plum, finger lime caviar and desert lime bring balance and resilience to your skin. This is where the mask gets its boost of Vitamin C, naturally helping to rejuvenate and brighten your complexion to further prevent breakouts and damage. These all-star ingredients help even out your skin tone and create firmer skin, and they do it using natural, healing antioxidant properties. As a bonus, they make the mask (and your face) smell delicious!

In Gleamin’s world, skin care starts with skin health. By ethically sourcing superfood ingredients from the farthest corners of the world and its own backyard, this brand has built an all-natural way to strengthen skin and improve its appearance. We think that’s something worth celebrating.

Gleamin is truly revolutionizing skin care — give the Vitamin C Face Mask a try today, and see what all the hype’s about.

Ready To Try Gleamin’s Vitamin C Face Mask?

Eager to get started with Gleamin’s Vitamin C Clay Mask? We can’t blame you. We’re seeing this mask all over our Instagram feed, with real customers raving about its all-natural healing effects.

You can purchase the mask on Gleamin’s website. You can also sign up for a subscription, so the jars keep coming, and you’re never without the good stuff. Trust Us — once you see what the Vitamin C Clay Mask can do for your skin, you’ll want to make sure you always have some on hand.

Did we mention the jars come with an applicator brush? You’ll feel like you’re pampering yourself with an at-home spa day every time you put this mask on!

Once you have the jar at home, simply cleanse and pat dry your skin as you normally would, apply the mask, wait 10 minutes and rinse. Applying two to three times a week generally does the trick. We love to use it for both spot treatments and full face masks — you truly can’t go wrong.

Final Thoughts on Skincare, Gleamin, and Getting That Glow

With all the harsh chemicals out there, we’re grateful for Gleamin’s all-natural and effective approach to skincare. Whether you’re dealing with breakouts, hyperpigmentation or uneven tone, Gleamin’s Vitamin C Clay Mask can help bring out that natural glow.

Gleamin is all about making you feel more confident and beautiful in your own skin. Cheers to that!

Well, what are you waiting for? Purchase your first jar (or two!) from Gleamin today.

