This Long Cardigan Proves There’s Nothing Better Than Sweater Weather

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What is it about sweaters that makes them just so…perfect? Yes, they’re comfy and cozy, yes, they’re cute, but there’s more to them than that. They genuinely just make Us so happy, whether they’re simple pullovers, chunky turtlenecks or — our current favorite — long cardigans!

We were all about cropped looks for a while, but right now, longline cardigans are definitely capturing our hearts and filling up our closets. They sort of go along with the oversized trend, but in a more refined way. You get the extra length without any iffy fits or difficulty layering. You also get more opportunities for stylish details, as there is literally more fabric to work with. This GRACE KARIN cardigan is a perfect example!

Get the GRACE KARIN Essential Open Front Long Cardigan Sweater for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

This cardigan has a ribbed knit and a long length, hitting most people around mid-calf. It also has an open front with long sleeves. so, what makes it stand out? There’s a red and maroon stripe trim traveling down from the collar to the hem at the placket, also matching up with the patch pockets on the sides.

The sleeve cuffs are our favorite though. They have the stripe detail, but they also add on a column of golden buttons for a little bit of shine!

Get the GRACE KARIN Essential Open Front Long Cardigan Sweater for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

Even better news is that this exact style of cardigan comes in four colors: black, apricot, brown and navy. They all have the same color stripe accents though! You’ll also find a ton of other options on the same Amazon page with fewer details, so make sure you’re picking the right one when adding to cart!

We love this sweater because it’s the type of piece that really speaks for itself. All you need is a simple tee and a pair of jeans or even leggings and it will majorly elevate your outfit. Just because that’s all you need though doesn’t mean you can’t get more creative too. Wear this cardigan over a bandeau top and high-rise trousers, or over a patterned mini dress that complements the stripes!

With pieces like this available, we truly want sweater weather to never end. There’s no beating it, especially when it comes to fashion!

Get the GRACE KARIN Essential Open Front Long Cardigan Sweater for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from GRACE KARIN here and check out more cardigans here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!