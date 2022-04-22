This Chic Tummy-Control Swimsuit May Be More Stylish Than a Bikini

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One-piece swimsuits tend to be more modest than bikinis, but that certainly doesn’t mean they’re any less stylish. Sometimes, we even prefer wearing them over trendy two-piece sets! The advantages that a one-piece swimsuit offers include the potential tummy-control coverage. If you’re not feeling fabulous and want a suit that will make you look lean, one-pieces always come through.

That said, many tummy-control swimsuits on the market feature ruching to help smooth out the midsection — but there are tons of other details that can help achieve the same goal. The perfect example is this suit that we found from Grace Karin! It’s seriously chic and has some key features that make it incredibly flattering for shoppers everywhere.

Instead of ruching, this swimsuit relies on the wrap style and built-in belt to give you a streamlined and sleek aesthetic. The neckline and layered fabric both highlight the chest area, which is a strong tactic if you want to draw attention away from the midsection. It’s an incredibly flattering silhouette on tops and dresses, and the same is true for swimsuits. The belt also cinches the waist area, and we adore that it’s a wider piece that narrows in at the center. It’s an excellent shape that can only complement your figure and boost your confidence!

Best of all, shoppers say that this swimsuit looks and feels expensive. It has an air of elegance about it that serves up movie star glamour. We checked out some shots that reviewers shared and can confirm that this suit looks incredible on a slew of different body types. Have we found the holy grail of one-piece swimsuits? We certainly think so! And if you’re on the lookout for some more suits to add to your collection, this cutout monokini, this deep-V one-piece and this off-the-shoulder number are also heating up our shopping carts. Soak up the sun!

