GreenPan’s Diamond-Infused Cookware Set Now Comes in Stunning New Colors

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We want to let you in on a little secret: If you’ve had trouble preparing a meal in the past, burning it, undercooking it or maybe even a bit of both at once, there’s a good chance it wasn’t your fault. Having high-quality cookware is so, so important when it comes to cooking with finesse and delivering delicious delicacies — on the first attempt!

Cheap cookware could be awful at distributing heat, it could not be safe enough for high temperatures, it could literally chip off into your food and it could even contain toxic materials. And how much of a pain is it when it’s not dishwasher-safe? Some of it is just not cute either. We want something we’re actually proud to have in our kitchen — like this GreenPan Reserve cookware set!

Get the GreenPan Reserve Healthy Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set, 10 Piece (originally $400) now starting at just $350 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

This set, which now comes in seven gorgeous colors, is one of Amazon’s fastest-rising cookware sets. First, let’s go over what’s included: an 8” frypan, a 11” frypan, a 2QT saucepan with lid, a 3QT saucepan with lid, a 2.5QT skillet with lid and a 5QT stockpot with lid. Each pan or pot is oven safe and broiler safe up to a whopping 600 degrees, while the lids are safe up to 425 degrees!

The bodies of these pots and pans are made with duoforged hard anodized aluminum, not only for extra durability and scratch-resistance, but to help evenly distribute heat as you cook. Meanwhile, the Thermolon certain nonstick coating might be even more impressive. It’s literally reinforced with diamonds, and it’s free of PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium. It’s even metal utensil safe!

Get the GreenPan Reserve Healthy Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set, 10 Piece (originally $400) now starting at just $350 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

This set, which, yes, is safe for your dishwasher too, has matte, gold-tone stainless steel handles on each pot and pan, as well as on the tops of each glass lid. Simply gorgeous. These handles look amazing with any of the color options: Black, Pink, Julep, Merlot, Light Yellow, Taupe or Twilight Blue.

If you like the pink, we say definitely go for that one — it’s $50 off right now. You’re getting a great deal no matter what though!

Get the GreenPan Reserve Healthy Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set, 10 Piece (originally $400) now starting at just $350 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more from GreenPan here and check out more cookware sets at Amazon here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!