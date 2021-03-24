Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to form-fitting garments, leather certainly isn’t the most forgiving fabric. That aside, the look of leather is so chic and versatile, and we always try to put together outfits that incorporate its sleek aesthetic!

Wearing leather pants is a brave move, and not all of Us are up to the challenge. A trusty leather mini skirt is an easier way to try the trend, and they can even be ultra-flattering — even while tightly hugging our curves. With that in mind, we came across this faux-leather mini skirt from GUANYY, and reviewers are claiming it’s one of the best pieces of clothing they currently own!

Shoppers across the country are raving about how incredible this skirt is, and can’t get over how the compliments don’t stop rolling in whenever they’re wearing it. The fact that it’s made from faux leather is actually a major plus for a variety of reasons. First of all, vegan leather is cruelty-free and more environmentally-friendly, which also happens to make it affordable. Plus, reviewers say the faux-leather material actually offers up stretch — something that the real deal simply wouldn’t have. More comfortable and better for the earth? Sign Us up!

If you’re already digging this skirt and want to add it to your cart immediately, take a quick beat and consult the size chart before making the final purchase. If you have larger hips or a curvier figure, the reviews indicate sizing up may be a wise move to achieve an optimal fit.

This skirt is meant to be worn high-waisted, and the structured nature of the faux-leather material has the ability to create a streamlined shape. You can pick up the piece in a slew of shades and styles, some of which have more of a bodycon fit, and others that are more similar to the traditional A-line shape. If you’re in the market for a serious statement-maker, pick up one of the skirts with a tiny slit on the side of the hem. Instant va-va-voom!

