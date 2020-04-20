Fact: This is the best time to step up your skincare game. Not shelling out the big bucks for bar tabs and Ubers has potentially left a little more room in your shopping budget, but you should only be investing in quality items. If you’re in the market to treat yourself to some new products that were out of reach before, then we have a few suggestions.

When upgrading your skincare regimen, it’s always good to look to the A-list. Case in point: Vanessa Hernandez, aesthetician to the stars. She’s been credited with helping major celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow achieve optimal skin before heading out to red carpet events. Hernandez, who is also the founder of VH Skincare, recently shared her guide to the perfect at-home facial in an interview with E!. She put emphasis on using a gua sha tool, just like this one we found from Credo Beauty. It could be the key to the ultimate self-care experience!

Get the Wildling Facial Gua Sha Empress Stone with free shipping for just $65, available from Credo Beauty!

If you’ve never used a gua sha tool, one of its many functions is as a stone massage device to help promote skin health. This is an important part of your facial process because it can make different masks, oils and other skin treatments work more effectively. After applying a product, running the gua sha over your face helps press the oil into your skin — while both firming and reducing the appearance of puffiness!

Repeating this process for three to five minutes is essential. “This will stimulate blood circulation, all while delivering powerful antioxidants, vitamins and essential minerals and extreme hydration,” Hernandez said. In the past, we may not have had that extra couple of minutes to focus on skincare, which is why this is a great time to it a try. Now is the time to invest in yourself!

To fully round out your skincare routine, check out two more products below that could leave your complexion looking absolutely radiant!

This Instant Under-Eye Brightening Treatment

These masks lift and firm the under-eye area in minutes, which immediately makes you look more youthful!

Get the SkinMedica Instant Bright Eye Mask (6 piece) with free shipping for just $48, available from Dermstore!

This Rich Facial Oil

This face oil can help reduce redness and restore your skin to its natural balance.

Get the Herbivore Natural Lapis Facial Oil with free shipping for prices starting at just $24, available on Amazon! Get it as soon as April 23, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 20, 2020, but are subject to change.

