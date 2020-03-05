Shoppers Say This Innovative Mask Gives You an Instant Face Lift

We’ve all been there: You’re taking a picture with a group of friends at brunch, and someone in your crew simply isn’t happy with the results. A debate ensues, and ultimately, the picture must be snapped again before it’s uploaded to Instagram. There are many reasons for these delays, but a constant complaint tends to be the appearance of a double chin.

This might prompt some to consider booking an appointment with a plastic surgeon — but that’s definitely a drastic move! Double chins happen for a variety of reasons — and to combat the common issue, tons of topical products have hit the market. We stumbled upon this chin mask that might give you the same results that a face lift does (well, sort of)! Quite frankly, looking at these before and after pictures has Us clicking “Add to Cart” faster than we even realize!

Get the H-Art V-Shape Lifting Face Mask (5 Count) for just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 5, 2020, but are subject to change.

This mask from H-Art might seem kind of hard to believe, but it can yield some serious results without having to deal with a pricey procedure or treatment. This mask is placed right on the underside and on top of the chin area and hooks securely on your ears. It’s perfect to wear overnight, and by the time you wake up in the morning, your double chin may be a distant memory!

This mask contains a slew of ingredients that are designed to stimulate and regenerate skin cells, which can help your skin look more taut and less saggy. These ingredients include collagen, hyaluronic acid, deionized water, vitamin B3, vitamin E and aloe. This product is FDA-approved and safe to use, so you can test it out with confidence. The brand recommends that you keep this mask on for about 30 minutes, but you can certainly wear it for longer if you’d like!

Unlike a professional procedure, the results that you get with this mask are not permanent. That being said, this mask can be a great quick fix to help your double chin disappear if it’s bothering you. It’s ideal to use before a major wedding, party or work event where you want to look (and feel!) your absolute best. Over 500 shoppers say that they’re “not disappointed” with this awesome mask, and that it truly “works like magic!”

