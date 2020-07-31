Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We know it’s been a while since Justin and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) said their “I do”s (again), but we have to be honest — we haven’t stopped thinking about Hailey’s stunning bridal looks since. Yes, she wowed us all by rocking three different dresses, but we were possibly even more in awe of her beauty. Her skin, her makeup…we weren’t sure where each one started and ended. It all just blended together flawlessly for a minimal makeup look to go down in the history books!

Luckily, Bieber isn’t shy to reveal her go-to products for glowing skin. A little while ago, she told Elle all about her bridal beauty look. “For my wedding day, I knew I wanted it to be very me, just not too much makeup. I knew I wasn’t going to want to be the person where I was going to walk out of my wedding to go touch up my makeup. I wanted it to be easy to just dance the rest of the night and just hang out and not have to really worry about it. So it was fairly natural.” But how does she keep her skin nice enough that a barely-there makeup look is enough? Cue bareMinerals — currently having a huge sale during which you can save 25% on nearly everything with code BESTSALE!

Get the bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer (originally $33) for just $25 with code BESTSALE at bareMinerals! Code expires August 2, 2020.

Bieber recently linked up with bareMinerals because she’s big on knowing exactly what kinds of ingredients are going in her skincare and makeup. “I align with a brand like bareMinerals because they share the same beliefs and it all just made a lot of sense. I love using their products because I know what’s going on my face at the end of the day,” she said. When asked what she would bring if she were stuck on a desert island, Bieber replied that she would want to take this tinted moisturizer because of its SPF properties!

This multitasking moisturizer is so popular among beauty lovers. It has over 700 reviews, and shoppers say it’s “perfection.” It’s a sunscreen, a foundation and a moisturizer all in one, and apparently it even “sets on its own” too, so you can ditch the smelly sprays and messy powders!

This gel-cream moisturizer comes in 20 shades and is 98% naturally derived. It’s free of parabens, gluten, synthetic fragrances, talc, PEG, oil and SLS, and it’s cruelty-free and vegan. It’s non-comedogenic and hypoallergenic too! Now this is clean makeup worth buying. Just look at Bieber’s skin, after all!

