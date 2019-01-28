Let’s be honest: Many of us spend hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars on our hair every year. From haircuts to color services to various treatments, there’s a reason we have such close ties with our colorists, stylists and hairdressers — we log plenty of hours in their chairs! Beyond the professional services, we spend our paychecks on shampoos, conditioners and an ever-replenishing cocktail of styling products to always ensure our manes look the best they can. When our hair gets damaged, we spend even more on treatments and masks to keep our strands the healthiest they can be. In all, between upkeep appointments and products and everything in-between, we’re heavily invested in maintaining soft, voluminous, bouncy hair — and our wallet certainly feels the weight of our commitment to great hair.

What if it didn’t have to be like that, though? What if instead of splurging on pricey products to make sure our locks look red carpet-ready at all times, we had just one item that promised to either replace our go-to cleansing and conditioning products? Better yet, what if that same product worked so well, that it rendered all our styling products extra and unnecessary? Well, luckily for all of us, we found just the thing.

The Hairstory New Wash is a good hair day in a bottle. It’s made to totally revolutionize how we wash and style our hair. The wash is designed to condition, detangle repair and, well, wash our manes to perfection. It acts as a replacement to all the dozens of half-empty, dusty bottles of shampoos that do more harm than good on our hair and the conditioners that weigh down our locks. Think of how much tidier our shower is going to get!

How does it work? The New Wash permeates our hair with a proprietary blend of essential oils and naturally-derived cleansers. No detergents here! It even conditions the hair at the same time as it cleans, so by the time we step out of the shower, it’s tangle-free and silky. It works for most hair types, too!

Damaged hair owners, listen up! New Wash can help revive hair that’s been hurt by bleach and fried by heat styling (guilty as charged). Have dandruff or other scalp problems? It claims to help with that, too. In short, it basically can take our natural hair texture and give it a new life.

The best part of New Wash, however, isn’t that it replaces just about everything on our bathroom counters and showers. One percent of each New Wash purchase is donated straight to non-profit, water-focused organizations that are vetted by 1% For The Planet. In 2018, those organizations included Coral Reef Alliance, Friends of Los Angeles River, Sustainable Surf, Association for the Protection of Val Mastallone and Marine Conversation Society.

Back to the New Wash, though. How does it even work? More importantly, how can it effectively replace every single item in our haircare routine? Well, it starts with totally eradicating the gnarly, water- and oil-stripping detergents that linger in many shampoos. There’s no sodium laureth sulfate, sodium lauryl sulfoacetate and a whole crew of other chemicals that are reported to be unkind to our hair and have the potential to irritate our skin.

Instead, New Wash uses a cocktail of essential oils and natural saturated cleansers to substitute as detergent. It’s also 100 percent biodegradable. Each ingredient in the wash is listed on the site and we can hover over each to learn about what it does to our hair. For example, New Wash employs aloe leaf juice and various oils for cleansing, plus a medley of oils (including clove leaf, rosewood and cananga odorata flower oil) for a delicious fragrance.

While New Wash sounds complicated to use, it’s certainly not! To start the journey to a good hair day, simply get the hair wet, then coat all hair with New Wash (the same way we would with a conditioner). Next, we have to massage our scalps with our fingertips (not only does it work the product into our hair, but it feels amazing!) Next, after doing the rest of our shower routine, just rinse off! Easy!

Don’t just take our word for it. Thousands of reviewers dig the wash, with nearly 2,900 giving it a five-star review! Many claimed it helped with dandruff, while others insist it’s a life-changer for their curly locks. The most shared sentiment? It really helped them love their natural hair texture — and that’s something we can certainly get behind!

