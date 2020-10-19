Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Halloween. A day of sneaky tricks, yummy treats, scares that shock you down to your skeleton and witchy wonders that will have you believing in magic once again. It’s no wonder it’s so many people’s absolute favorite holiday. It’s so popular, in fact, that people treat the entire month of October like one big Halloween celebration — Us included!

Our favorite way to celebrate? Through our style, of course. While we’re saving the costumes for the 31st, there are so many cute Halloween-themed pieces out there, from accessories to clothing. One piece that really caught our eye this year was this T-shirt from Amazon. There are so many fun elements going on here, we’re not even sure where to start!

Get the LUKYCILD Friends Horror Movie Shirt starting at just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 19, 2020, but are subject to change.

This cotton-blend T-shirt is a play on that famous photo of the Friends cast drinking milkshakes, but instead of celebs like Jennifer Aniston or David Schwimmer, you’ll find your favorite spooky season icons splitting shakes instead: the Sanderson sisters of Hocus Pocus, Jason Voorhees of Friday the 13th, Freddy Krueger of A Nightmare on Elm Street and Michael Meyers of Halloween. What a seriously epic crew!

Below the photo of the scare squad is the signature Friends logo, and as for the color of the rest of the tee, you have seven options. Six are solids with great seasonal shades like black and orange, and the seventh is a starry purple splatter design. So cool. This tee is such a fan-favorite already for this year, and you still have time to rock it before November arrives — though we’re 100% down for rocking it after too.

Get the LUKYCILD Friends Horror Movie Shirt starting at just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 19, 2020, but are subject to change.

Looking for more fun Halloween-themed fashion picks? Check out five more Hocus Pocus tops we found at Amazon below!

Get the You Can’t Sit with Us Halloween T-Shirt starting at just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 19, 2020, but are subject to change.

Get the Sanderson Sisters Cute Novelty T-Shirt starting at just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 19, 2020, but are subject to change.

Get the Hocus Pocus Amuck Amuck Amuck Mouths T-Shirt for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 19, 2020, but are subject to change.

Get the It’s Just a Bunch of Hocus Pocus Long-Sleeve T-Shirt for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 19, 2020, but are subject to change.

Get the Hocus Pocus Witch Museum T-shirt starting at just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 19, 2020, but are subject to change.

Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!