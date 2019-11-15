This Under-the-Radar Skincare Brand Has the Kardashian Stamp of Approval





Is anyone else out there having trouble Keeping Up with the Kardashians? You’re not alone! The ultra-famous, trendsetting sisters are always a step ahead — and it’s absolutely impossible to know what they’re doing, where they’re doing it and most importantly — what they’re wearing to it.

The piece of Kardashian dish that has Us very intrigued today? According to an Allure article earlier this year, Kim Kardashian-West and Kourtney Kardashian agreed that they’re both major fans of this relatively unknown beauty brand. With the cold weather already trying to wreak havoc on our skin, it’s time to shout out this lotion. After all, the brand has received the highly-coveted Kardashian stamp of approval!

What’s this brand exactly? Hanacure — and it’s not as new as many of Us think! In fact, they have developed something of a cult-like following and gained Instagram fame! If anyone is trying to incorporate some of the brand’s products into their daily routines, we’d highly suggest the Nano Emulsion Multi-Peptide Moisturizer.

It’s hard to resist this moisturizer! Since the fall season kicked off, we’ve constantly been reaching for lotions or creams to help restore the hydration our skin is starting to lack. Unfortunately, many of these products we find hidden at the bottom of our purse don’t exactly get the job done and we’re often left looking for more!

Here, you’ll find you’ve hit the jackpot! This moisturizer is dermatologist-tested and approved. It’s packed with a remarkably high concentration of peptides that will deeply penetrate the skin’s outer layer and promote the growth of new collagen as well.

In addition to that, it’s also blended with patented “ruby of the forest” mushroom extract. This does wonders for anyone dealing with inflammation, stress or on the hunt of a seasonal allergy cure. Yes, we’re seriously impressed — and it continues to exceed our expectations too.

Anyone out there looking to improve their skin’s tone and texture? Maybe smooth out those dry, itchy, flaky patches? Well, this breakthrough moisturizer will do that too. It’s designed to not only instantly rejuvenate our skin but improve the tone and texture. If you’re starting to wonder if this is too good to be true, countless reviewers are here to save the day!

Shoppers gave this moisturizer a “glowing review.” So many of them couldn’t get over how it worked on “sensitive skin” and gave an “ageless” glow. One woman in her 60s loved this product — making it perfect for any age! So many first-time users turned into repeat customers, proving that this Kardashian-approved lotion may have what it takes!

