Kaitlyn Bristowe Claims This Is Her Secret Weapon to Flawless-Looking Skin





tells it like it is! The former Bachelor and Bachelorette star has no problem speaking her mind. After all, her Instagram bio (a nod to Ramona Singer’s Real Housewives of New York tagline) clearly states: “I’m an acquired taste. If you don’t like me, acquire some taste.” So when we were looking to get a taste — or feel — of what products she’s loving lately, it came as no surprise that she was incredibly direct.

In a recent interview, the 36-year-old revealed all! So, if you are anything like Us you were probably waiting (or expecting) an extensive list, right? Wrong! To our surprise, the key to achieving her always flawless-looking skin boils down to three products only to get the job done. One major player is this foundation that leaves her with a flawless finish every single time.

See it: Grab the Ilia Beauty Sheer Vivid Tinted Moisturizer for $20, available at Ilia Beauty!

Our biggest hurdle with foundation? Finding the balance. It’s easy to run the risk of not looking like yourself with the wrong product. It’s anything but desirable, and we’re not alone in our feelings here — Bristowe is right there beside Us. When she’s looking for the right amount of coverage and hydration (which is another major problem we face), she turns to this Sheer Vivid Tinted Moisturizer.

This no-makeup makeup has found a way to do it all. It features a whisper-light formula that provides the skin with a kiss of sheer color for a healthy, subtle glow and even more radiant complexion. Now, for anyone who’s fearful of mismatched foundation — don’t be. Each of the five available shades provide a range of versatility (tone-wise) and there’s even an exciting (and healthy) bonus: there’s also SPF 20 within the formula. This means our skin’s protected when wearing it. So, what’s the verdict? Does it live up to the hype?

See it: Grab the Ilia Beauty Sheer Vivid Tinted Moisturizer for $20, available at Ilia Beauty!

If you’re asking Bristowe, it most certainly does. She admits that she “recently tried this tinted moisturizer and [she’s] a big fan [of it].” But what’s so captivating here? Let’s start with the botanical-based formula in itself. It features ingredients including green tea extract, nourishing botanicals of aloe and even avocado oil. Together, the strategically designed blend will provide essential hydration that made the 36-year-old confident “[she was] getting the moisture [she] needed.” Well, that’s a relief!

In addition to all of her hydration woes now being solved, she also loves the transparency the brand provides. It allows everyone the opportunity to know what’s going on their skin before applying it directly. She continues explaining that as someone who is “trying to be more conscious of what ingredients are included in [her] skincare regimen,” this tinted moisture sealed the deal. Sign Us up!

See it: Grab the Ilia Beauty Sheer Vivid Tinted Moisturizer for $20, available at Ilia Beauty!

Not your style? Check out additional face products, bestsellers, and all products also available at Ilia Beauty here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!