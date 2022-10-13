Go Wire-Free in This Bestselling Bra With Over 35K Amazon Reviews

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We simply don’t have the time or energy to deal with wearing wireless bras on a daily basis. When an occasion calls for it, we’re happy to throw on a push-up or style that requires wires — but at the end of the day, we’re always going to choose more comfortable bras that don’t poke and prod at our sides.

On casual days, the best type of bra to wear is a T-shirt option — and this wireless one from Hanes happens to be a favorite of ours. We’re not the only fans of this particular style, as it’s earned a whopping amount of reviews from satisfied customers who can’t stop raving about its qualities.

Get the Hanes ComfortFlex Fit Women’s Oh So Light Wireless Bra for prices starting at $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 13, 2022, but are subject to change.



This is a full-coverage bra which features two adjustable straps and classic clasps in the back. The straps can also unhook so you can turn it into a racerback style for high neckline and halter tops. And most importantly, this bra is completely wire-free — yet still holds up on its own. The cups are molded to create a beautiful shape and they’re flexible too, so they will adjust to your bust for a smooth seamless aesthetic.

Get the Hanes ComfortFlex Fit Women’s Oh So Light Wireless Bra for prices starting at $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

One thing we want to make sure you’re aware of with this bra is the sizing, which is different from the traditional model many shoppers are used to. The way you pick out your size is on the S-3X scale that’s typical for bralettes. This means that sizing can be tricky, which some reviewers have mentioned. But if you take a proper look at the chart, we’re confident you’ll be able to find the right one! Best of all, if you’re a Prime member, you can actually order two sizes without paying a dime, try them out for seven days and return whichever you don’t want to keep. Trying on this bra for size couldn’t be easier — literally!

See it: Get the Hanes ComfortFlex Fit Women’s Oh So Light Wireless Bra for prices starting at $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Hanes and shop all of the lingerie, sleep & loungewear at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!