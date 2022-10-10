Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Here at Shop With Us, we consider ourselves unofficial influencers — sharing our favorite fashion and beauty recommendations with all of our lovely readers. Well, today, the influencer was influenced. While scrolling through my TikTok For You page, I came across @thaatgirlcarlie’s Amazon try-on haul with the cutest knit set. An absolutely flawless fall outfit! Oversized and cozy, this sweater still drapes like a dream for an ultra-flattering fit. And the plush pull-on pants are perfectly cropped with a wide leg.

Who says you can only rock two-piece sets in the summer? Not Us! We’re starting a movement to bring this warm-weather trend to colder seasons too. And our first motion of business is to shop this matching sweater set! Read on for more details on this must-have fall ‘fit.

Get The Drop Women’s Alice Crewneck Back Slit Ribbed Pullover Sweater for just $40 and The Drop Women’s Bernadette Pull-On Loose-Fit Cropped Sweater Pant for just $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Drop Women’s Alice Crewneck Back Slit Ribbed Pullover Sweater and Bernadette Pull-On Loose-Fit Cropped Sweater Pant are an unbeatable combo. Available in nine different colors, mostly neutrals and pastels, this loose-fit look makes for an effortless ensemble. It’s giving Nancy Meyers movies!

Imagine how comfy you’ll feel lounging around the house in this luxe look, either taking Zoom calls or just chilling on the couch. But you can also sport this set while running errands or meeting up with friends for lunch. It’s the ideal travel uniform! Unlike sweatsuits, this soft set is elegant enough for elevated settings. Our goal in life is to feel like we’re wearing pajamas while looking like we’re wearing designer — and with this set, you’ll accomplish just that.

Get The Drop Women’s Alice Crewneck Back Slit Ribbed Pullover Sweater for just $40 and The Drop Women’s Bernadette Pull-On Loose-Fit Cropped Sweater Pant for just $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

This plush pullover sweater includes bell sleeves and a slit in the back for breezy ventilation, while the wide-leg pants feature a high-rise fit with an elastic waistband for easy comfort. And let’s not forget about the rib-knit material that was made for cuddling. Mix and match the top and bottoms for endless outfit options!

Just in case you’re still on the fence, we consulted with customer reviews to ensure that this set is the real deal. According to one shopper, “This is hands down the most comfortable item of clothing I own.” Another reviewer reported, “This is my new favorite piece for fall and winter. So so soft and pretty flattering even though it’s a sweater.” And one customer said, “I love this sweater! I wear it front tucked with jeans and shorts. Looks great and the sleeves are long, which makes it feel more luxe.”

Stay cozy all fall and winter in this stylish sweater set!

See it! Get The Drop Women’s Alice Crewneck Back Slit Ribbed Pullover Sweater for just $40 and The Drop Women’s Bernadette Pull-On Loose-Fit Cropped Sweater Pant for just $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from The Drop here and explore more matching sets here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!