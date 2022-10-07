21 Perfect Pieces to Create Chic All-Black Ensembles

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we simply have no idea what to wear, we tend to rely on all-black ensembles. That said, we have to be careful when rocking one shade — it can drown Us out and even appear somewhat morbid.

Focusing on trendier or more contemporary pieces will make a monochromatic black ensemble pop, and we’ve selected 21 perfect pieces to nail the aesthetic. Read on to shop!

Tops

1. This silky top from Milumia has dainty lace cap sleeves and it can be worn for both day and night — starting at $18 on Amazon!

2. We’re obsessed with how this Bar III crop top uses both leather and chiffon to create a beautifully edgy look — $60 at Macy’s!

3. The fuzzy quality of the knit throughout this oversized Free People sweater gives it a washed-out, softer vibe — on sale for $89 at Nordstrom!

4. There’s an asymmetrical cutout on this Bar III ribbed knit which makes it far more unique than your typical everyday sweater — $50 at Macy’s!

5. Make a serious style statement in this extra long ASTR the Label turtleneck sweater with a stunning high slit — $88 at Nordstrom!

6. At the start of fall, this long open-front Topshop cardigan makes for the ideal lightweight outer layer — on sale for $48 at Nordstrom!

Pants

7. Faux-leather pants like this ankle-length pair from BLANKNYC are a must-have for the fall and winter — $98 at Nordstrom!

8. These straight leg faux-leather pants from NYDJ have a tailored look that can be worn for both the work week and weekends — $89 at Nordstrom!

9. For a fitted leather look, these leggings from SPANX are the ultimate flattering and smoothing pair — $98 at Nordstrom!

10. Cargo pants like this pair from Cotton On are excellent for the fall if you want to keep up with the Y2K trend — $60 at Macy’s!

11. You can never go wrong with a smart high-waisted tailored trousers like this pair from 1.STATE — on sale for $59 at Macy’s!

Skirts

12. Another faux-leather staple is a mini skirt that looks just like this one from Bar III — on sale for $36 at Macy’s!

13. Faux suede has a softer and cozier feel, and we adore the way the material is used to create this Umenlele bodycon mini skirt — starting at $20 on Amazon!

14. This satin midi skirt from Verdusa is the very definition of understated elegance — starting at $28 on Amazon!

15. The way this cargo-style mini skirt from WDIRARA is constructed is unlike anything we’ve seen on the market lately — starting at $13 on Amazon!

16. There are so many stunning ways you can wear this high-waisted pleated skirt from Anne Klein, plus it’s fun to twirl in — $119 at Macy’s!

Dresses

17. Thousands of shoppers completely fell in love with this comfy tie-waist dress from PRETTYGARDEN because of how flattering it is — starting at $33 on Amazon!

18. If you have any type of fancier event coming up, you can always rely on this ASTR the Label slip dress to make you feel like a million bucks — $89 at Nordstrom!

19. When you don’t know what to wear, make getting dressed easier by throwing on this straightforward button-down midi dress — $30 at Amazon!

20. Every little detail on this Charles David sweater dress, from the neckline to the slightly puffed sleeves, make it a winning look — $89 at Nordstrom!

21. Another great sweater dress that’s made for the fall and winter is this simple version from Treasure & Bond — $69 at Nordstrom!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!