This Chiffon Dress Is the Perfect Thanksgiving Frock

Due to the cooler weather, there’s a slightly fewer number of dress styles we can wear in the fall. A perfect garment will have a few key features to make it work for autumn, plus the right aesthetic to fit the boho-chic vibes of the season.

That’s exactly what we found with this midi dress from HAOKEKE! From the way it looks to the fun print options currently available, we instantly fell in love. In fact, we think you’re going to be equally enamored with this fall-approved fashion find — read on for the scoop.

Get the HAOKEKE Women’s Long Sleeve Chiffon Dress for $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

This dress is made from a pleated chiffon material and is fully lined, providing an airy feel. It also has long sleeves and a comfortably long length. If it’s warm enough to wear this dress alone, go for it — but when it’s brisk out there, add some tights or throw on your favorite fall jacket. Leather weather, ladies!

Need more convincing? The shape of the dress is incredibly flattering to boot. There’s an elastic which cinches in the waist, and the collar is incredibly unique as well. The bow tie adds a dainty feminine touch, which also contributes to the vintage feel. We adore this retro-inspired look!

Lastly, there’s an amazing selection of different prints to choose from! Whether you want to go for a classic floral option or select one of the several plaid picks, you’ll be able to find a version of this dress that feels right for your personal style. Naturally, if you want to take a simpler route, there are several solid shades up for grabs as well. This is a fabulous dress that you can wear to work, out to brunch and for whatever any fall plans on your calendar. Just catch Us rocking this frock on Thanksgiving!

