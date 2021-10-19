All Treats, No Tricks — Healthy Halloween Snacks for Spooky Season

Disclosure: LifeToGo is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly.

‘Tis the season for stocking up on Halloween candy and resisting the urge to devour all the goodies before the trick-or-treaters arrive. This year, we’re making a conscious effort to hand out healthy treats. Too many prepackaged snacks are jam-packed with sugar and artificial ingredients, but LifeToGo offers wholesome alternatives, sweet treats that contain all-natural, clean ingredients.* Who says Halloween candy can’t be delicious and nutritious? Celebrate spooky season with these four finds from LifeToGo.

Talty Bar Variety Pack

Get into the Halloween spirit with Talty protein bars. The 10-bar variety case includes Dark Chocolate Espresso, Fig and Cashew, Peanut Butter and Jelly, Apple Strudel and Chocolate Coconut — perfect for trick-or-treaters with particular taste!

Get the Talty Bar Variety Pack for just $30 at LifeToGo!

Thunderbird Bars

Naturally plant-based/vegan and paleo-certified, Thunderbird Real Food Bars only include four types of ingredients — fruits, nuts, seeds and spices. Keep it simple and savory all spooky season with these superfood bars!

Get the Thunderbird Real Food Bars starting at just $28 at LifeToGo!

Mmmly Soft Cookies Classic Variety Pack

Fuel up for trick-or-treating with these whole food functional cookies. Made with fruit, plant fiber and root vegetables, these Mmmly Cookies are grain, gluten and wheat-free. The variety pack includes the delectable flavors of Dark Chocolate Chip, Banana Chocolate Chip, Sweet Almond and Blueberry Shortbread.

Get the Mmmly Soft Cookies Classic Variety Pack for just $37 at LifeToGo!

Shār Snacks 3-Pack Minis

Handmade with 100% organic ingredients, Shār Snacks may boost your energy for a long night of trick-or-treating. This trail mix is available in handy 1.5-ounce serving sizes so you can snack smart on the go. Happy Halloween!

Get the Shār Snacks 3-Pack Mini Pack Impossibly Good Trail Mix for just $12 at LifeToGo!

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, care or prevent any disease.

Explore more from LifeToGo here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!