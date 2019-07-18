



The most dreaded room in the entire house? The kitchen. Most of Us try our hardest to avoid spending too much time in there. Sure, it’s our favorite place when we’re looking to grab a snack (or two, or three!) but when it comes to actual cooking, it’s our worst enemy. From burnt popcorn to smoke detectors going off, it’s one kitchen nightmare after another.

Just because we’re not professional chefs, doesn’t mean we can’t cook up a Michelin-starred solution! We found the perfect substitution for anyone who’s looking to become a Master Chef overnight without the required degree. Plus, it fits all of our requirements for healthy, wholesome food. This plant-based meal delivery service makes healthy eating a breeze with delicious food. Plus, for a limited time, all first-time users can get $30 off their first order!

See it: Get $30 off your order when using promo code carrot30 at Purple Carrot at checkout!

Purple Carrot is the meal service that revolves around plant-based foods delivered straight-to-your-door weekly. For anyone looking for a healthy option that also does good for the environment, this is the plan for you.

This subscription service is simple with recipes that are easy to cook to avoid those kitchen disasters. The fresh, high-quality and perfectly portioned ingredients and recipes also come with tips and tricks to improve our cooking skills in the long run. It’s also great for anyone with a hectic schedule and looking to enjoy a home-cooked meal with little-to-no time required in the kitchen. The only thing that’s required? Selecting the best plan for us.

The two-serving plan is ideal for singles, couples or small families. It includes eight unique and yummy recipes that we can choose from. There’s also a six-serving plan perfect for families or people who like to meal prep. The six-serving plan provides two unique plant-based dinners that serve up to six every week. Recipes include everything from smoky portobello mushrooms to gnocchi al pesto (yum!) and even Baja fish bowls.

It doesn’t end there! Aside from so many other mouthwatering entrees, there’s also the opportunity to add some extras if we choose.

Purple Carrot offers the option to add breakfasts and lunches to the weekly delivery. The option to add extras is perfect for anyone short on time in the morning or noticing they’ve skipped lunch one-too-many times. From poppy overnight oats to avocado bagel sandwiches, all of the meals take as little as five minutes to make.

But Purple Carrot isn’t just for those who are vegan or vegetarian. It’s great for anyone looking to add more wholesome foods to their diet, too. Since the entire service revolves around plant-based foods, we can all do our part to better the environment. As Purple Carrot pointed out, if everyone substituted just one less burger a week with a bowl of broccoli, it would save the equivalent of 320 miles of carbon emissions.

Above all, we loving that this subscription box allows everyone the chance to learn something new. Whether it’s a new classic recipe that will pass down for generations to come or a new favorite food we would have never tried otherwise, this meal delivery service comes weekly but will give us so much more.

Now is the perfect time to try out this plant-based meal delivery service since we can get $30 off. Just be sure to use the promo code at checkout!

