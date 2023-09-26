Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Heather Dubrow has champagne taste. After all, the Real Housewives of Orange County star’s tagline was once, “If you’d like to reach my standards, I suggest you get a ladder.” Need more proof? She and husband Terry Dubrow bought a $14 million penthouse in Los Angeles last year after selling their Chateau Dubrow mansion in Orange County for a whopping $55 million. So, needless to say, Heather can afford to live in the lap of luxury. And yet, the wife of a prominent plastic surgeon often reaches for budget-friendly beauty buys!

Two weeks ago, Heather filmed a Get Ready With Me while prepping for a pool day in Cabo. “This is my REAL skincare routine!!” she captioned the Instagram video. “Not sponsored, not an ad!!!” After applying products recommended by her facialist, the Let’s Talk podcast host lathered on the $35 Champagne Lift Crème from her brand Consult Beaute. No wonder her face looks fabulous!

Read on to learn more about this affordable firming cream at Amazon!

Get the Consult Beaute Champagne Beaute Lift Firming Facial Crème for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 26, 2023, but are subject to change.

Developed with breakthrough technology, the Consult Beaute Champagne Beaute Lift Firming Facial Crème is an elevated moisturizer at an accessible price point that helps restore your youthful complexion. Unlike some firming creams that make your face feel too dry or tight, this nourishing formula leaves skin soft and supple.

This luxe product is infused with some of the most decadent delicacies — champagne grapes, black truffle, caviar extract and gold. Only the best for the Dubrows!

According to reviews, this Champagne Firming Cream is the real deal! “This stuff is amazing,” one shopper gushed. “I’m 66 years old & use this on a regular basis for under my chin. Works like a charm, any lines disappear.” Another customer commented, “I purchase this cream 2 months ago I can already tell the difference. It really works I think the price is worth it. I highly recommend this product if you really care about your skin.”

Hydrate your skin like Heather Dubrow with the Consult Beaute Champagne Beaute Lift Firming Facial Crème!

