This Moisturizing CC Cream Is a Total Complexion Perfecter!





Let’s be honest — very few people are blessed with perfect skin. Even those that seem to have everything under control still experience days where their complexion is not to their liking. Even when our skin isn’t up to snuff, we sometimes don’t want to go through the hassle of caking on foundation to make it look flawless.

That’s especially true when we know that we’re going to be on the go for hours on end — because thick foundation can start feeling uncomfortable on the skin after just a few hours of wear. On days when we want to perfect the appearance of our skin without wearing foundation, tinted moisturizers and CC creams can truly come in handy. And this one from Hey Honey is an excellent product for when we want a touch of lightweight coverage on our faces that we can wear all day long!

Get the Hey Honey Trick and Treat CC² Active Moisturizing Cream for $38, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 16, 2019, but are subject to change.

This Hey Honey Moisturizing Cream acts as a CC (or color correcting) product that can help perfect your complexion when it’s not looking its best. The formula includes a couple of natural ingredients that help moisturize the skin and provide hydration throughout the day.

This moisturizer incorporates honey (not surprisingly) as a natural hydrating property that can prevent your help your skin from feeling dry. It also contains propolis, which is a compound that’s produced by bees that can act as an antibacterial treatment. That being said, this cream also has the ability to both disguise and help diminish the appearance of skin blemishes and imperfections.

This Hey Honey product is said to work for all skin types, and is also available in a couple of different shades. Amazon shoppers are saying that they’re “obsessed” with this product, and that it works great on all different types of problematic skin. One reviewer said that it’s excellent for their “combination skin with cystic acne” and that it keeps their “skin hydrated, but not overly oily.”

The Hey Honey Moisturizing Cream has clearly helped a lot of people with the appearance of their skin, and we hope that it can do wonders for yours too!

