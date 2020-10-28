Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Doesn’t it feel so good when you snag a piece you’ve had your eye on just before it sells out? It’s like you made it into a super exclusive club, and no one will ever be admitted again. It’s a thrill! Ready to feel it once again? You’re going to have to act fast. You can’t let these pieces sit on your wish list for month before making the purchase; they’re available for 30 hours only — and that’s if they don’t sell out first!

The Drop’s latest collaboration collection is here, and this one comes from Jenee of HighLowLuxxe. Jenee is a style expert and blogger who seeks to make fashion attainable for her readers, which is part of why she was the perfect choice for an Amazon collection.

“Laidback luxury is the cornerstone for this collection and my style,” Jenee explained. “I wanted to create a collection of timeless pieces that can integrate seamlessly into your existing wardrobe. Every piece is comfortable to wear and exudes effortlessly chic vibes. These are the wardrobe essentials you have been missing – get ready to take your closet to the next level!” We’re ready! Time is already running out to grab these made-to-order pieces, so check out our favorites below and shop fast!

This Silky Blazer Top

Half blazer, half top — this silky number is definitely giving off those “effortlessly chic vibes” Jenee described. As she notes, it’s “perfect for work or play,” whether you’re pairing it with slacks, jeans or even leggings!

Get The Drop Women’s Black Double-Breasted Shirt by @highlowluxxe for just $55 at Amazon! Only available until 5 p.m. ET on October 29, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Belted Jumpsuit

This jumpsuit is everything! The stretchy cotton twill fabric is multi-seasonal, and the utility vibes are totally on trend. Jenee also adds that “for a night out you can switch the belt and add heels for a cool girl look”!

Get The Drop Women’s Khaki Belted Jumpsuit by @highlowluxxe for just $80 at Amazon! Only available until 5 p.m. ET on October 29, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Tiered Mini Dress

We wanted to see a little extra edge, and this collection delivered! Tiered dresses are a must in fashion right now, and this one can go from rock ‘n’ roll to preppy in a second. “Adding the right accessories can completely change the vibe of this dress,” Jenee explains. That goes for shoes too!

Get The Drop Women’s Black Button-Front Tiered Mini Dress by @highlowluxxe for just $60 at Amazon! Only available until 5 p.m. ET on October 29, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Faux-Wrap Top

How gorgeous is the dark olive shade of this top? It’s a neutral that stands out above all the rest. We’re also just so obsessed with the ties at the sleeve cuffs and the wrap effect of the neckline. Jenee recommends you “pair this with tailored trousers or leather pants for a day or night look”!

Get The Drop Women’s Dark Olive Wrap-Effect Tie-Cuff Top by @highlowluxxe for just $50 at Amazon! Only available until 5 p.m. ET on October 29, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Angelic Midi Dress

This Whisper White dress is neither loose nor clingy. What it is, however, is fabulous. “This is your go-to dress for any occasion and season,” Jenee says. She also offers great styling tips, noting how you can layer it over a turtleneck during the fall and winter!

Get The Drop Women’s Whisper White Wrap Midi Dress by @highlowluxxe for just $60 at Amazon! Only available until 5 p.m. ET on October 29, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

