Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Though we’re still soaking up the last of the summer months, Hilary Duff is making a strong case for investing in fall fashion now. Autumn is typically associated with darker shades, but the How I Met Your Father actress has Us looking on the lighter side!
Duff was photographed out and about in Los Angeles on Monday, August 21. She wore a white cami top, black leggings, black sneakers and a super cute off-white jacket. She also carried a Chanel bag and an Owala water bottle, further accessorizing with a butterfly necklace — very Lizzie McGuire! But it was her jacket that left shoppers thinking of the season ahead, and it’s why we’re adding this Amazon pick to our shopping cart!
Get the Amazon Essentials Utility Jacket in Off-White (originally $45) for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 22, but are subject to change.
This Amazon Essentials jacket happens to be 20% off in every size right now, bringing it under $40. Such a good deal — especially for a versatile piece you can mix and match with any color. That’s the magic of off-white! This multi-season jacket will even work with your spring looks too!
This cotton jacket has four pockets, a standing neckline and a drawcord that lets you cinch your silhouette at the waist. It also has a full-zip closure with added snap buttons. It happens to come in four other colors as well! But if you’re on board with off-white shades for fall, we have even more picks for you to check out below!
Shop more off-white fall jackets we love:
- Wrangler Authentics Stretch Denim Jacket — $40!
- Fahsyee Faux-Leather Jacket — was $47, now $38!
- Magcomsen Corduroy Shacket — $34!
- Kinghua 3/4 Sleeve Blazer — $46!
- Sidefeel Zip-Up Knit Jacket — $33!
- Chrisuno Double-Breasted Peacoat — $80!
- Levi’s Diamond Quilted Bomber Jacket — was $70, now $40!
