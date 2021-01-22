Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While sweaters have been a staple for decades, a variety of knit trends have emerged in recent years — many of which are still in style right now. Everything from tighter, form-fitting sweaters to loose, oversized ones have become increasingly popular, and we’re constantly adding new pieces to our collection.

One style that we’ve particularly embraced lately? Sweaters with billowy, puffy sleeves! The look is totally romantic and feminine, and we just found a puffed-sleeve knit that includes one of our other favorite trends — leopard print!

Get the Hirate Women’s Knit Puff Long Sleeve Sweater for prices starting at just the $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

This sweater from Hirate has been dubbed as one of the best fashion finds among Amazon shoppers. It’s easy to see why they love it so much — it has a flattering cut and looks ultra-elegant (especially for its price tag). Plus, reviewers also report that its softness is next-level impressive! The knit feel fabulous against the skin and doesn’t itch, which is always the goal when scoping out sweaters.

The leopard print is done in a classic way, but it’s available in a slew of shades. This sweater comes in grey, khaki brown, army green and a bold red. All of the color combos blend together seamlessly, so you simply can’t go wrong!

Get the Hirate Women’s Knit Puff Long Sleeve Sweater for prices starting at just the $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

Before we forget, shoppers also note that this sweater runs “very” true to size, so if you want to nail the oversized vibe present in the product photos, ordering up may be the move. Either way, the silhouette is smashing!

One reviewer surprisingly said that this sweater is their first leopard-print purchase, and that it checked all of the boxes. If you haven’t given leopard print or the puff-sleeve look a try yet, get both done at the same time with this knit!

See it: Get the Hirate Women’s Knit Puff Long Sleeve Sweater for prices starting at just the $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Hirate and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!