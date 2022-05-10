No. 1 New Release! Meet the Frayed Denim Shorts You’ll Wear All Summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Every year, we begin the same search over and over again. It’s feels like we’re stuck in an endless loop, unable to break out and finally reach the end of our quest. What are we looking for? A great pair of denim shorts! It sounds simple, but we all know it’s one of the toughest tasks out there.

Finding denim shorts with the right fit — both on the waist and legs — along with the right look is not easy. They need to be comfortable too, not riding up or sagging down. And we want real pockets! Is that so much to ask for? It seems so, but this new pair of jean shorts from Amazon is finally making it possible!

Get the HOCAIES Frayed Denim Shorts for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

These shorts have only been out for a short while but are a number one new release on Amazon, looking like they’re on their way to becoming all-time bestsellers. They’re made with 98% cotton denim, which is a big bonus, and that remaining 2% is spandex — which is just the cherry on top. Stretchy jean shorts are a must!

These short shorts have a mid-waist rise and a zip fly with button closure — though you can also find them with a four-button fly available on the same page. You’ll find a whole bunch of different washes of blue too so you can stock up or pick your favorite! They also have a classic five-pocket style, plus distressed patches all over, as well as a frayed hem!

Get the HOCAIES Frayed Denim Shorts for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

This pair of shorts obviously has major potential to become your most-worn fashion item while the weather is warm. You can wear them with simple tank tops, cropped graphic tees, button-up blouses or cowl-neck camisoles, for example, with a pair of sandals, mules or sneakers on your feet.

Even when it cools off a little during summer nights or into fall, we’d totally wear these with long-sleeve tops and booties, or maybe even over a pair of tights! We’ll get there when we get there, but now is the time to grab them for the hottest spring and summer months ahead!

Get the HOCAIES Frayed Denim Shorts for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from HOCAIES here and check out other denim shorts at Amazon here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for other product recommendations? Shop more of our picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!