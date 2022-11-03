Look Your Best at Your Next Holiday Party

With holiday parties coming up, we have a lot to prepare. Of course, we’ll need to find cute outfits and hair accessories to wear, but before it’s time to get dressed, it’s all about the prep. If your skin is glowing, your makeup is popping and your hair is ebbing and flowing in elegant waves, you’re already 90% there!

When the cameras come out at the holiday party, make sure every snap is Instagram-worthy. How? With these three absolutely essential beauty products — all of which you can shop now!

This Skincare Kit

This vitamin C skincare set will be excellent for creating luminescent skin just before applying your party makeup, but we recommend working these products into your routine with weeks to spare so your complexion can really find its glow. This Glow Baby kit comes with a mini brightening face cleanser, a full-size serum and a pair of under-eye masks!

This Double-Duty Eyeliner

Grande Cosmetics’ two-in-one eyeliner is a game-changer if we’ve ever seen one. Not only can if help you create the perfect cat eye (with 12-hour staying power), but it’s infused with lash-enhancing serum for longer, more voluminous lashes over time. Reviewers love it so much, they’re already deeming it their “forever liner”!

This Glam-Boosting Mascara

We consider mascara to be a top three “must-use” beauty product for any face of makeup, so you know it’s a must for a holiday party. This is another amazing product that claims to not only give your lashes an instant lift and curl, but also potentially create “healthier, stronger, fuller-looking lashes” over time too, with noticeable results in just 28 days!

This Incredible Hair Tool

A good hair day is key to earning icon status at every party this year. Make sure that good hair hair is practically guaranteed with the help of this 3B Waver! Faster, easier, crease-free waves are just a purchase away. This hair tool can even adjust from 265°F to 430°F to suit different hair types. And how pretty is the Midnight Rose colorway?

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

