Get a Jump-Start on Holiday Travels With These Can’t-Miss Deals

With less than one month until Thanksgiving (November 22), now is the perfect time to get our holiday plans in order. Dubbed as one of the busiest travel times of the year, it’s always best to book our travels while the deals are hot and ready. After all, we don’t plan on missing out on our family’s homemade cooking!

Whether you’re celebrating the holidays by flying back home or traveling abroad, the Shop With Us team is all about helping you find the best deals. Ready to secure an affordable flight? Scroll down to see some of the best travel deals taking place through early next year!

Priceline

Save up to $625 on your hotel and flight

$456 flight and hotel package from California to Denver

Up to $1,000 free to spend on your cruise with no deposit

Save up to $325 on vacation packages

Hotels starting at $79 near Winter Park in Granby, Colorado

www.priceline.com

Skyscanner

$186 roundtrip flight from Miami to Cancun

$247 roundtrip flight from Boston to Los Angeles

$103 roundtrip flight from New York City to Chicago

St. Lucia roundtrip flight starting at $653 with hotels $90 and up per night

$354 roundtrip flight from New York to Aspen

www.skyscanner.com

OneTravel

$732 flight and hotel package from New York to Denver

Domestic roundtrip flights starting at $55 to Las Vegas, Portland, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and more

$250 roundtrip flight from Fort Lauderdale to Port-au-Prince, Haiti

$379 roundtrip flight from New York City to Kingston, Jamaica

$372 roundtrip flight from Washington, D.C. to San Salvador, El Salvador

www.onetravel.com

CheapOair

Domestic roundtrip flight deals starting at $115 to New York City, Chicago, Dallas, Miami and more

Foreign roundtrip flight deals starting from $270 and up to Cancun, Dominican Republic, Trinidad and Tobago and more

Score flight deals for $199 and below to Charleston, Atlanta, Boston and more

Score 4-star hotel deals for less than $99 in the U.S.

$518 roundtrip flight from Miami to Aspen

www.cheapoair.com

