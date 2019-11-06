



Fake it until you make it — or at least that’s what they say. When it comes to falling short in certain areas of life, we’ve been trained to throw on a smile and do our best. For the most part, many have mastered the art of the poker face — except when it comes to the holidays.

Strangers are one thing, but our families? That’s an entirely different beast. Unfortunately, our loved ones know Us best — and there’s no such thing as putting up a facade when they’re around. This year, let’s avoid all of the seasonal drama that comes with opening our homes to visitors. Here are seven great hosting must-haves to make people think you have it totally together (even if you don’t). Either way, the secret is safe with us! Now, let’s all be the hostess with the mostest.

Bed Bath & Beyond

1. This Pretty Duvet

The last thing people factor in when they’re in the midst of a stressful search for a new home is where their guests will stay. If you have the luxury of a spare room for visitors, make sure it looks worthy of royalty! This duvet does exactly that. Bonus: it’s also a gorgeous and thoughtful gift for anyone who’s recently moved.

Grab the Ted Baker London Velvet Bow Coverlet (originally $200) now only $150!

Amazon

2. This Dish Rack

Kitchen space is always a struggle. It’s inevitable that dishes will be everywhere — and whether we have a dishwasher or not, this expandable dish rack is the perfect piece for sleek peace of mind in the midst of all the food prep.

Grab the Sabatier 5199813 Expandable Stainless Steel Dish Rack for $70, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 6, 2019, but are subject to change.

Wayfair

3. This Cooking Pot

If you can’t take the heat, get out of the kitchen — or just snag this incredibly handy cooking pot. Not only is it an absolute necessity when dealing with multiple tasks, but it can be used once the holidays have come and gone. Chicken noodle soup on a cold day, anyone?

Grab the Black + Decker 6 Qt. Ultimate Cooking Pot (originally $90) now only $51!

4. This Knife All-in-One Set

A knife set is an investment — but this one won’t set you back a pretty penny! It’s the perfect fit for anyone who’s looking to divvy up the tasks and get back to celebrating the holiday season.

Grab the Cuisinart Triple Rivet 15 Piece Knife Block Set (originally $160) now only $58!

5. This Panini Maker

No one ever thinks about what to eat for lunch as guests anticipate a big, festive meal in the evening. This indoor grill will make panini in a matter of minutes — and the fruits of its labor will appeal to all ages (think of the epic grilled cheese sandwiches).

Grab the George Foreman Removable Plate Electric Indoor Grill and Panini Press (originally $120) now only $100!

6. This Food Processor

Naturally, we all know what a food processor is — but when was the last time you replaced yours? This will chop, slice and shred in one handy machine, and what’s better than that?

Grab the Black + Decker 8-Cup 3-in-1 Easy Assembly Food Processor (originally $40) now only $30!

Anthropologie

7. This Cake Plate

A cake stand just screams elegance. This is another purchase that doubles as an essential — plus the perfect gift to dole out to any aspiring hostess in your life!

Grab the Metallic Lace Cake Stand (originally $48) now only $30! Not your style? Check out additional sale items also available at Anthropologie here!

