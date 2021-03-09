This Hydrating Eye Cream May Reduce Dark Circles After Just 3 Days of Use

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we’re exhausted or our skin isn’t looking its best, it’s usually first apparent in the under-eye area. The skin right around our eyes is incredibly sensitive and needs special attention in order to remain fresh and fabulous. When you take proper care of the under-eye area, it can completely transform the appearance of your complexion as a whole!

One of the best ways to aid the region is by keeping it hydrated, which is why this popular product from Hourglass is already a hit! Their Equilibrium Intensive Hydrating Eye Balm helps with tons of different skin concerns, and may diminish the appearance of dark circles in as little as three days.

This eye cream provides your under-eye area with a burst of instant hydration. The skin around the eyes is more prone to dryness, and occasionally needs a thicker, richer product to keep it looking supple and fresh. Dark circles are most commonly caused by dehydration, and you can counteract that with this product from Hourglass.

This is a nighttime eye cream that should be used before bed, and it will help you retain hydration for up to eight hours so that you’ll wake up fully refreshed! All you have to do is apply a thin layer underneath and around the contours of the eye area before winding down. It helps keep your skin hydrated while you get some shut-eye, which in turn can help reduce fine lines and wrinkles too.

Immediately after using this product for the first time, 95% of users said they looked more awake and 90% claimed their under-eye areas appeared more radiant. If you can see such quick results, imagine what this eye cream can do after a week of daily use! 80% of users said that after 7 days, their eye areas appeared much smoother — and their fine lines had reduced dramatically. Incredible! What we love most about this product is how sharply it can target dark circles, which are one of the most stubborn under-eye issues that consumers deal with. Sure, we can cover them up with makeup — but wouldn’t it be better if they just weren’t there? This eye cream from Hourglass may be what it takes to eliminate them once and for all — or at least allow us to cut down on concealer use!

