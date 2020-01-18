This Is Not a Drill! Hunter Boots Are 50% Off at Nordstrom Right Now

Folgers is to coffee like Hunter is to rain boots! Both are synonymous with quality, and they’re the leaders of the pack. So, when we were looking to ramp up our foul-weather fashion, there was one brand that we knew we needed. As true as that may be, we also knew it would come at a cost. Brands like Hunter aren’t always affordable, which can be a stressful realization!

If you’re wondering how you could possibly afford this boot, take a deep breath — because you’re in luck! See, Nordstrom always comes through when we need them most. Right now, the retailer has so many must-have items on sale — and yes, that includes this perfect pair of rain boots!

Grab a pair of the Hunter Original Tour Gloss Packable Rain Boots (originally $150), now with prices starting at just $56, available at Nordstrom!

You may be able to find a pair of basic rain boots out there for a bargain price, but they just won’t have the history or appeal of the original. Nothing beats a classic — and the Hunter Original Tour Gloss Packable Rain Boots prove just that. This “practical and stylish” pair has caught the attention of hundreds of reviewers, so you know it’s a hit!

So many shoppers couldn’t get over how “fantastic” this boot is in person. One reviewer said she invested in them after realizing her wardrobe needed a serious update — and since then, she not only “love, love, loves” them but wouldn’t trade them for the world. We can’t blame her — take a look at these beauties!

This lightweight boot comes available in a glossy black shade, and it’s pure perfection. We can wear them with everything from jeans and a T-shirt to minidresses in the warmer weather. Plus, they can seriously come in handy during a blizzard too! The traction-gripping sole will keep our feet stylish but shielded in any storm Mother Nature throws our way! Honestly, does it get any better than that? Reviewers most certainly don’t think so!

Grab a pair of the Hunter Original Tour Gloss Packable Rain Boots (originally $150) now with prices starting at just $56, available at Nordstrom!

In addition to all of this fabulousness, this “classic boot” also scores high when it comes to its fit. The 1-inch shaft offers up everyday “comfort” that was “fitted to perfection.” Gone are the days where we had to worry about bulky, rubber boots. Here, this shoe will seamlessly work into anyone’s wardrobe without worry.

Simply put, this pair had another reviewer “dancing in the rain.” What an image! This boot isn’t just “so well-made” or “endlessly stylish” (though it is both), but it’s also majorly marked down. Yes, it’s pretty much a no-brainer — add these top-rated boots to your carts before they sell out!

See it: Grab a pair of the Hunter Original Tour Gloss Packable Rain Boots (originally $150) now with prices starting at just $56, available at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out additional Hunter items, more rainboots, and women’s shoe styles also on sale at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!