Dry and dehydrated skin can have many effects. Your skin doesn’t have to be flaking off to need some hydration. If you notice fine lines deepening into wrinkles, a lack of firmness or elasticity or a dull or sallow complexion, then your skin probably needs some extra moisture — yes, even if it’s oily!

All skincare fanatics know at this point that hyaluronic acid is a key ingredient to look for when it comes to skin hydration, but with so many companies now making HA serums, creams and more, which one do you choose? Which one is actually going to use that hyaluronic acid correctly rather than just slapping the name on the bottle? We’ve got you.

This majorly affordable serum has impressed so, so many Amazon reviewers, earning the title of Amazon’s Choice along with producing some incredible before and after pictures. It’s oil-free and made with 2% pure hyaluronic acid, and it leaves all sulfates, parabens and fragrances out of the formula. It’s also cruelty-free and vegan!

This anti-aging serum has a ton of potential benefits. That extra hydration may help to fill in fine lines and wrinkles, plumping skin up while increasing elasticity. It may also even out your skin’s texture and tone for a smoother, brighter complexion. Some absolutely love it for fading their dark spots and acne scars. Of course, it may also be deeply moisturizing, rejuvenating tired, flaking, dull, dry and dehydrated skin!

You could definitely layer this serum into your routine any time of year, but you may especially like it for hotter weather if you want to keep things light. It’s a great way to hydrate your skin without having to layer on much thicker creams and serums like you might prefer in the winter.

To use this serum, simply start off by cleansing your face and patting it dry, following up with a pH-balancing toner. Then just dispense a few drops into your hands or directly onto your face, massaging and patting it in until it absorbs. Follow up with moisturizer if you want to further hydrate and seal everything in — and, of course, remember to use SPF in the daytime!

Ready to take your own impressive before and after photos? Snap your “before” now, place that order and start getting excited for the “after”!

