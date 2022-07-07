Finally, a Natural Way to Noticeably Plump Your Lips

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Smile! Okay, now snap a photo. This is actually going to be your “before” picture. If you have dry, chapped, wrinkled or thin lips, we’re about to introduce you to the product that will produce your “after”!

If you want a plumper pout but don’t want to have to deal with the price, pain, upkeep and potential issues of fillers, we have a natural solution for you to check out. Even shoppers who have had their lips done say this is the product that truly perfects their smile. Let’s dive into the details below!

Lip Service is a hydrating lip serum made to moisturize, nourish and protect lips so they look full, feel comfortable and stay ageless. The formula features “line-lifting” humectants, including everyone’s favorite hydrator, hyaluronic acid. It also contains phytosqualane, a form of squalene, which is known to moisten skin, increase suppleness and elasticity and diminish the appearance of fine lines and dry patches (WebMD)!

Additionally, this serum’s formula contains peptides, plus antioxidant-rich green tea and fig extracts to nourish the lips, claiming to deliver quick results that fight off dryness and flaking!

You can wear this serum alone, but it’s also designed to work as a primer under lipsticks and glosses so you can get that juicy look, even under more mattifying formulas. It claims to lock in moisture, helping to smooth out the appearance of fine lines around the mouth that make lips look thinner and older.

Lip Service is even a hit with reviewers, someone noting how they “don’t need Botox” for their lip wrinkles anymore thanks to this product. Others are calling it their “new essential” because it makes “lips look so much fuller” and more “luscious.” Even shoppers who were originally “skeptical” say this product won them over, noting, “My lips look years younger.” We saw numerous comments about how seriously hydrating this serum is too, standing out among other lip treatments that just left their lips feeling drier and drier.

One more great thing about this lip serum is that you can apply it liberally, day or night, whenever you feel necessary. Simply take a small amount on your ring finger and then apply in circular motions around the lip line, specifically focusing on any areas on concern. Follow up with lipstick or gloss if you’re going out, or maybe get some beauty sleep if it’s time for bed!

