Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

See tips and information from the CDC here.

Things can get complicated when someone in your home starts to feel ill. You want to do everything you can to take proper care of them, but you also know you need to keep away from contagions so you both don’t end up sick. But what can you do when it comes to taking someone’s temperature — especially a child on whom you can’t rely to do it themselves?

One of the things we want to avoid the most right now is potentially-contagious droplets from someone not feeling well, so the thought of sticking a traditional glass or digital thermometer into someone’s mouth, waiting for it to finish its reading and then having to take it out and check it is just not one that has us thrilled, to say the least. That’s why we need something better. A thermometer that requires no contact, period!

Get the iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer (originally $60) for just $55 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as soon as May 31, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2020, but are subject to change.

This no-contact thermometer has ultra-sensitive sensors and the latest smart chip technology to deliver reliable results. The infrared sensor claims to collect over 100 data points in the one second it takes to read someone’s temperature, while the distance and environmental sensors ensure that your surroundings don’t tamper with the reading!

This sleek, handheld thermometer is so easy to use. Simply hold it in your hand, aim it at a forehead and press the one button it has. In just one second, you’ll see the reading pop up in large, easy-to-read digits on the LED screen. Fahrenheit or Celsius — your choice. The bright white light makes it so you can even use it in the dark!

Get the iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer (originally $60) for just $55 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as soon as May 31, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2020, but are subject to change.

Another thing that makes this thermometer stand out? If you’re using it in the dark, that means the person you’re using it on is probably sleeping, and you don’t want to wake them. That’s why we love that it’s beep-free! Instead of beeping at the end of the reading, it simply vibrates gently to notify you that it’s all done!

This number one bestseller is suitable for use for any age group and is a top choice of hundreds of reviewers for a safer, more hygienic way to take someone’s temperature. Order yours today before it goes out of stock again!

Get the iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer (originally $60) for just $55 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as soon as May 31, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2020, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Check out more from iHealth here and shop other thermometers here! See all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

See tips and information from the CDC here.

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!