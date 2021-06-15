Nail the No-Makeup Makeup Look This Summer With 1 Product

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The summer is the perfect time to master the no-makeup makeup look! Not only does light makeup allow your natural beauty to shine through, using less product in the sweltering heat is a smart idea. Why would you want to pack on layers upon layers of makeup when it’s going to be sweaty and sticky the moment you step foot outside?

Less is more when it comes to nailing a natural makeup look, and there are certain cream-based products that can melt into your skin to give you a flawless finish. If there’s one product that you need to get your hands in order to master the trendy aesthetic, it’s definitely this multi-use stick from ILIA Beauty.

This creamy stick deposits a wash of rosy color onto your cheeks and your lips for a natural look — you may appear to be glowing from within! The formula is buttery and will feel light-as-air once it’s blended in. It’s currently available in eight different shades that range from light to darker pinks, corals, nudes and brighter options as well. ILIA designed these specific shades to work for various skin tones so that they’re as universally flattering as possible. You can even try using some of the colors as creamy eyeshadows as well.

These Multi-Sticks are versatile and can build the color to look as light or pigmented as you prefer. You can rely on a densely-packed brush to apply or just use your fingers, which we personally prefer. Both methods are great, but when you use your fingers, you’re immediately warming up the product on contact which can help to create an even more natural vibe. You can also apply it directly from the tube onto your skin, just like you would do with a lip balm to your pout to add some life to your lips.

Shoppers are completely obsessed with this product and claim that it makes their everyday makeup routines easier than ever. When you have a cheek and lip color that blends as well as this one, you’ll be ready to head out the door in no time. This is also an excellent product to take on-the-go if you don’t want to carry a massive makeup bag for touch-ups! Multi-use products like the Multi-Stick may be the key to perfecting a natural makeup look that will make you feel stunningly beautiful all summer long.

