Staying healthy is basically a full-time job, and we have to admit, we’re not always earning the coveted Employee of the Month award. We put in some real effort when we can, but we really just need a vacation — and this sadly isn’t the type of job that lets us take time off. It’s just too hard to commit, so all we can do is hope for the best!

That was our mindset up until recently, at least. It’s not like we changed our minds about how much effort to put into our health or anything. It’s just that we found an extra simple, actually enjoyable way to boost our immune system daily. Sure, people love to get fresh juices, but they’re either too limited in their ingredients or will go bad by the end of the day. They’re simply a pain. That’s why we’re picking up a pack of this lightly carbonated blend instead!

Get the LIFEAID IMMUNITYAID Support Blend for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

This immunity-boosting drink is made to fortify your system daily, packed with essential nutrients to support year-round health. Over 1,000 shoppers are seriously loving it, from its benefits to its delicious orange soda flavor. One said they drank it every day to get through flu season and didn’t catch so much as a small cold — and others said that when they are sick, this is what they rely on to help them feel better.

They say it’s just the perfect blend of ingredients and works better than any of its counterparts. It’s probably better for them too — with no artificial sweeteners added!

You may be thinking, “Soda? That can’t be good for you.” But we’re serious! Apart from the small amount of sugar, each can of IMMUNITYAID is only 45 calories. It also features no artificial colors of flavors and is totally vegan, gluten-free and paleo-friendly. And remember, this isn’t an energy drink. It contains an incredible blend of ingredients: echinacea, zinc, vitamins A, C and D3, turmeric, lemon balm, magnesium, astragalus root, valerian root, ginger root and chamomile!

Drinking this refreshing, non-caffeinated blend may have so many benefits on your body and mind. The chamomile, for example, may calm the mind, while the ginger root may calm a nauseated stomach. Then you have the turmeric to target any swelling caused by daily stress or even traveling. Still think you might need something else? Check out the other types of drinks available from LIFEAID on the same page, including FITAID, FOCUSAID and PARTYAID. Here’s to good health!

