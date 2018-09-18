Wearing heels can be a catch-22. They’re gorgeous and totally elevate your look, but they can also hurt! Some of the most beautiful shoes in the world show their ugly side after you’ve been wearing them long enough.

However, the Shop With Us team has a solution for the discomfort pumps can bring, insoles! We’re really digging the DoctorInsole Highsteps designed for the high heels we love.

See It Now: Us readers can get 25 percent off sitewide with exclusive code “SHOPWITHUS” – Hurry first 50 Us readers only!

DoctorInsole Women’s HighStep is meant to cushion your feet, support your arches and prevent your ankles from rolling.

The arch support specifically elevates bones behind the toes to relieve pressure from the ball of your foot. Sizes range from 5 to 12.

If you love the HighSteps, then the brand has other inserts for all your specific shoe needs, including the FitStep for running sneakers and the MultiStep for flats and boots.

Don’t just take our word for it — reviewers are loving the insoles, too! One shopper claimed they can now run pain-free as a result of DoctorInsole, while another wore them while trekking four hours on the Bali mountainside. One reviewer with arch pain, plantar fasciitis and a torn Achilles tendon claimed the insoles helped her walk straight and feel more stable.

See it: Get the DoctorInsole Women’s HighStep for $99.95 while all sizes are available! Additionally, the first 50 Us Weekly readers can get 25 percent off sitewide with the exclusive code “SHOPWITHUS”.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!