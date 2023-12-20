Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Christmas is officially less than a week away. Have you already completed all of your holiday shopping yet? If you’ve waited until the last minute, you’re going to need to get in gear and start filling your basket. This is your last chance to shop some of your favorite brands before they can no longer guarantee shipping by Christmas!
See below for our master list of the brands still offering a chance to order from them and receive gifts before Christmas. You’re going to want to scroll quickly so you can get all those gifts purchased before it’s too late!
Shop These Retailers Before It’s Too Late
Abbott Lyon
Shipping Cutoff Date: December 19
Shipping Cutoff Date: December 19 (Two-Day Shipping)
Shipping Cutoff Date:December 20 (Two-Day Shipping) and December 21 (Overnight Shipping)
Shipping Cutoff Date: December 19 (Next-Day Shipping)
Shipping Cutoff Date: December 20 (Two-Day Shipping) and December 21 (Overnight Shipping)
Shipping Cutoff Date: December 20 (Expedited Shipping)
Shipping Cutoff Date: December 20 (Next-Day Shipping)
Shipping Cutoff Date: December 20
Shipping Cutoff Date: December 20 (Two-Day Shipping) and December 21 (Next-Day Shipping)
Shipping Cutoff Date: December 20 (Express Shipping)
Shipping Cutoff Date: December 19 (Next-Day Shipping)
Shipping Cutoff Date: December 19
Shipping Cutoff Date: December 20 (Expedited Shipping)
Shipping Cutoff Date: December 19 (Two-Day Shipping)
Shipping Cutoff Date: December 20 (Two-Day Shipping) and December 21 (Overnight Shipping)
Shipping Cutoff Date: December 19
Shipping Cutoff Date: December 20 (Next-Day Shipping)
Shipping Cutoff Date: December 10 (Express Shipping)
Shipping Cutoff Date: December 19 (Two-Day Shipping) and December 20 (Next-Day Shipping)
Shipping Cutoff Date: December 20 (Next-Day Shipping)