Christmas is officially less than a week away. Have you already completed all of your holiday shopping yet? If you’ve waited until the last minute, you’re going to need to get in gear and start filling your basket. This is your last chance to shop some of your favorite brands before they can no longer guarantee shipping by Christmas!

See below for our master list of the brands still offering a chance to order from them and receive gifts before Christmas. You’re going to want to scroll quickly so you can get all those gifts purchased before it’s too late!

Shop These Retailers Before It’s Too Late

Shipping Cutoff Date: December 19

Apothékary

Shipping Cutoff Date: December 19 (Two-Day Shipping)

butter LONDON

Shipping Cutoff Date:December 20 (Two-Day Shipping) and December 21 (Overnight Shipping)

Chico’s

Shipping Cutoff Date: December 19 (Next-Day Shipping)

Cosmedix

Shipping Cutoff Date: December 20 (Two-Day Shipping) and December 21 (Overnight Shipping)

Cozy Earth

Shipping Cutoff Date: December 20 (Expedited Shipping)

DSW

Shipping Cutoff Date: December 20 (Next-Day Shipping)

Huckberry

Shipping Cutoff Date: December 20

Lafayette 148 New York

Shipping Cutoff Date: December 20 (Two-Day Shipping) and December 21 (Next-Day Shipping)

Lee Jeans

Shipping Cutoff Date: December 20 (Express Shipping)

LIVELY

Shipping Cutoff Date: December 19 (Next-Day Shipping)

lululemon

Shipping Cutoff Date: December 19

Lunya

Shipping Cutoff Date: December 20 (Expedited Shipping)

Nordstrom

Shipping Cutoff Date: December 19 (Two-Day Shipping)

PUR

Shipping Cutoff Date: December 20 (Two-Day Shipping) and December 21 (Overnight Shipping)

Saks Off Fifth

Shipping Cutoff Date: December 19

Soma

Shipping Cutoff Date: December 20 (Next-Day Shipping)

VICI

Shipping Cutoff Date: December 10 (Express Shipping)

Vince Camuto

Shipping Cutoff Date: December 19 (Two-Day Shipping) and December 20 (Next-Day Shipping)

White House Black Market

Shipping Cutoff Date: December 20 (Next-Day Shipping)

