This Comfy and Casual Knit Top From Amazon Has Won So Many Fans

Casual fashion doesn’t necessarily equate to frumpy garments — seriously! You can still look super cute and trendy while you’re rocking comfy clothing. Our biggest takeaway from this rollercoaster of a year is that self-care is crucial — and when it’s time to look after ourselves, many of Us are going to opt for relaxed attire. No restrictive outfits here!

A breezy top, just this option from IWOLLENCE, is exactly what we want to wear on a regular basis. It’s a fall-appropriate shirt that’s just as comfortable as a basic tee, but happens to be far more stylish!

Get the IWOLLENCE Women’s Waffle Knit Tunic Blouse Tie Knot Henley Top for prices starting at just $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 6, 2020, but are subject to change.

This top has a waffle-knit style to it that’s trending right now. Maybe it’s the fact that they slightly resemble the long john pajamas of our youth, but this fabric immediately serves up cozy vibes. This piece has a long and loose fit that’s finished off with a twist-tie at the bottom of the front hem. You can adjust the tie accordingly, and it creates an aesthetic that’s similar to a high-low top.

The top’s V-neck is accessorized with buttons running down the front. While it’s technically a henley, the design is similar to a classic cardigan — though its material is far more thin and breathable than a chunky sweater. The light nature of the item makes it ideal for the fall, as you can easily layer any type of jacket over it with ease.

No surprise here: Thousands of shoppers claim that this is a top that belongs in nearly every closet. It’s quickly become a customer-favorite thanks to its versatility and wearability. Scoop yours up now, and look fabulous by next week!

