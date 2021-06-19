Jennifer Aniston’s Skincare Secret? This Energizing $10 Rosewater Mist

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If we could trade our skincare collection with any A-lister’s, you know we would without a second thought. All of those super expensive products with dermatologist, esthetician and makeup-artist approval — what a dream. We do our best with our budget, but sometimes we can’t help but feel like we’re missing out.

That’s why we freak out when we see a top star using an ultra-affordable product, especially for an important occasion. Jennifer Aniston recently revealed how she gets ready for filming The Morning Show on her Instagram Stories, and we lost it when we saw an $10 product in the mix!

Aniston revealed a batch of beauty products in her Stories that her makeup artist and hair stylist were using to prep her. Our mouths were basically watering seeing the expensive favorites, but what sent Us straight to shopping was the $10 Heritage Store Rosewater facial mist. So affordable — and available right on Amazon, where it has a wild amount of glowing reviews!

This facial mist is inexpensive, but it’s incredibly unique. It only consists of two ingredients. Damask rose oil is the first, of course, which may soothe, soften, hydrate and add radiance and glow to a complexion. The second is an ingredient you probably haven’t seen before: purified Vor-Mag water. This is the brand’s not-so-secret ingredient that’s been “vortexed and magnetized to raise the water’s energy and vibration.” It claims to refresh and energize both your skin and your mood!

There are many ways you can use this cruelty-free face mist. Use it as a wake-up in the mornings or as a “mood reset” before bed, or spray it on after applying makeup to set it. You can even spray it on your hair for added softness. Of course, you can also give your skin spritzes throughout the day to refresh, hydrate and uplift it!

This vegan-friendly mist is a clean beauty product, so it’s free of dyes and alcohol, parabens, sulfates and phthalates. It’s for all skin types too, so we can all get in on this Aniston glowing skin action. It’s even on Amazon Prime, so you could get ultra-fast, free shipping. Not bad for a TV-approved, A-list loved product!

