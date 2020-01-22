Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Celebrities love leggings! Actually, our favorite Hollywood A-listers don’t just love leggings, they practically live in them when they’re not on the red carpet. Whether they’re hitting the gym or running errands, it’s the go-to choice for so many style-setters — Jennifer Lopez included.

The 50-year-old is no stranger to chic workout wear! So, when it comes to her favorite brand, it’s no surprise that the Hustlers star is continuously snapped wearing Beyond Yoga. The beloved brand has a slew of powerhouse names who are obsessed — and if we’re looking to jump on the bandwagon? Zappos is making it easier than ever by marking down these five perfect pairs.

1. This Must-Have Metallic

An ultra-flattering waist and mid-length hem — need we say more? All three versions of these metallic leggings are absolute must-haves!

Grab the Beyond Yoga Lost Your Marbles Leggings (originally $110), now only $75!

2. This Shimmering Style

Give your workout attire an ultra-luxe upgrade — and step into this allover-sparkle style. From the generous stretch to moisture-wicking properties, we are confident everyone will be shining bright like a diamond in these gems!

Grab the Beyond Yoga Twinkle High-Waist Midi Leggings (originally $99), now only $69!

3. This Solid Stunner

Who says basics have to be boring? Certainly not Us — or the reviewers who have fallen in love with this pair. So many of them deemed this “amazingly soft” navy blue legging the “best pair they’ve ever owned.” Sold!

Grab the Beyond Yoga High Waist Midi Leggings (originally $97), now only $80!

4. This Plush Pair

Carefree? Comfortable? Those are the last two words we’d ever associate with a HIIT class or intense gym session. However, when it comes to this laid-back legging, there’s no better way to describe it. This is why we recommend adding both pairs of this full-length legging into your shopping carts ASAP!

Grab the Beyond Yoga Plush High-Waisted Long Leggings (originally $88), now only $79!

5. This Stretchy Pair

Kick your workouts into high gear with this high-waisted legging! It offers up supreme support thanks to its four-way stretch. Factor in the three pretty pastel shades, and it’s safe to say this pair is a no-brainer.

Grab the Beyond Yoga Sportflex High-Waisted Midi Leggings (originally $79) now only $63! Not your style? check out additional Beyond Yoga items, more activewear and women’s clothing also available at Zappos here!

