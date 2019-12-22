Recreate Jennifer Lopez’s Exact Glow For Under $10





Our celebrity beauty inspiration as we age? Well, it’s probably the same as yours. No one can deny the ever-youthful complexion of Jennifer Lopez — who is somehow now 50 — and we want to know every last secret she keeps!

We did some digging to find out the truth, and let Us tell you — we struck gold. A few years back, J. Lo’s long-time makeup artist, Mary Phillips, revealed to Glamour one product she uses to give the multi-talented star her famous, ethereal glow, and what do you know? We can grab the same product right on Amazon!

Get the L’Oréal Paris True Match Liquid Glow Illuminator (originally $13) for just $8 at Amazon! Find other shades here! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 21, 2019, but are subject to change.

“I get a lot out of liquids,” Phillips said, naming this L’Oreal Paris award-winning highlighter specifically and noting that she only adds powders on areas that tend to get shiny throughout the day. Reviewers are also adding themselves to this product’s fanbase, gushing about the healthy glow it gives their complexion. They love how it highlights without the sparkle, giving them that much sought after glow from within. They say it makes them look more youthful and refreshed and that it’s even a winner with picky sensitive skin too!

This lightweight illuminator can be used two ways. You can either use it as a traditional highlighter, enhancing key features on your face, or you can mix it with your liquid foundation or BB cream for an all-over glow reminiscent of Lopez’s. This highlighter was made to enhance any skin tone with any undertone — giving it that dewy radiance we want 24/7!

How will you wear this highlighter? Here are some tips you can try. First off, grab a brush, blending sponge or just your fingers — your choice! To enhance your eyes, dot and blend this illuminator above and below brow bones. For more of a cheekbone boost, apply in a diagonal line, following the top of the cheekbone up to the temple. Contouring your nose? Apply down the bridge to enhance the effect. Going for the perfect pout? Dot just a bit onto the cupid’s bow to seriously define lips!

You can also always go for that full-face glow, either doing all of the above or applying all over the face along with your foundation. Play around a little! You can always create a different glow for a different occasion. As long as you’re glowing, you’re killing it!

