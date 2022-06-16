Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The string bikini is back. We were already quite sure of it, but then Jennifer Lopez declared it undeniable when she took to Instagram with stunning photos wearing one. There is no questioning J. Lo, especially not when it comes to any kind of fashion. We’re all aboard!

Of course, we don’t exactly have the same budget or options at Lopez, but we’re always willing to put in the effort to find affordable options that are just as chic for you to shop. So, ready to expand that swimwear collection? Let’s do it!

Get a black string bikini on Amazon:

Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

Lopez, whose Halftime documentary recently dropped on Netflix, posted photos (and a video) of herself in the backyard of her Los Angeles home wearing a black string bikini with a classic triangle top, a kimono-style cover-up and nude stiletto heels from her own line. She obviously finished off the look with her signature: oversized hoops and sunglasses!

The Vix Lucy bikini set the singer wore costs over $230 when you grab both pieces, but there’s no need to spend quite that much to channel her style. We picked out three perfect options available right on Amazon, one for under $15, another for under $20 and a third for under $30. All affordable, all ready to rock with you!

While so many swimwear trends come and go, like certain patterns, cuts, accents and silhouettes, a string bikini is one that never truly went away. It was never going to be an out-of-style choice. But for summer 2022, we’re letting it take the spotlight once more, as it deserves to. We’ll totally keep an eye out for other cute colors too, but as J. Lo proved, black is a must!

